SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS) Defense Event Brings Together Global Leaders to Showcase AI Use in Modern Warfare

CTO at U.S. CDAO, CTO of U.S. Central Command, Defense Cyber Chief of Singapore, Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense, and more gather to discuss AI, ChatGPT, computer vision, and autonomy as a deterrent to conflict.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), a provider of trusted artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for defense and national security, today hosted a live event—Time Machine Interactive (TMI23): AI & The Future of Defense—at their 50-acre AI proving ground, HyperWerx. Hundreds of global leaders attended, including government and defense representatives from the U.S., Qatar, Turkey, France, United Kingdom, Canada, NATO, and more. Attendees explored AI impact on defense intelligence and warfighter readiness as a deterrent to conflict and betterment of social well-being.

SparkCognition Government Systems (PRNewsfoto/SparkCognition) (PRNewswire)

"Over the last decade, technological innovation has transformed the way we look at national security and military readiness," said Honorable Robert O. Work, 32nd Deputy Secretary of Defense. "The AI and autonomy solutions demonstrated by SGS today for everything from counter UAS and contested logistics to base security and predictive maintenance will be instrumental to the military's plan going forward."

Governments face increasing national security and defense challenges — aging fleets, supply chain disruptions, skills shortages, and data overload to name a few. TMI23 demonstrated in depth how AI is addressing these challenges and transforming the way the U.S. and its allies operate. From the future of conflict to the role of AI in accelerating learning and putting tech on the battlefield to cyber defense in a post-ChatGPT world, defense leaders recognize the value of deploying AI solutions to meet 21st century challenges.

"Modern-day battle management strategies and mission readiness rely on next-generation technology for success," said Logan Jones, President and General Manager of SGS. "Our patented innovation and advancement in developing next-generation AI solutions uniquely positions SparkCognition Government Systems' to deliver mission-tested AI solutions to the field."

The event featured presentations from:

Robert O. Work , the 32nd Deputy Secretary of Defense

Admiral John M. Richardson , Chief of Naval Operations (Retd.)

Dr. William W. Streilein , Chief Technology Officer, Chief Digital and AI Office of the DoD

Schuyler Moore, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)

Brigadier-General Edward Chen , Singapore Ministry of Defense Cyber Chief

Preston Dunlop , Former Chief Technology Officer and Chief Architect U.S. Space Force and Air Force

SGS also had several live, interactive demonstrations, including:

Intelligent Surveillance: Fortifying Military Base Security with Visual AI;

Revolutionizing Fighter Jet Maintenance: From Repair to Replenishment;

Multidomain Awareness: Leveraging AI and Autonomous Operations for Situational Understanding;

Counter UAS: Unleashing the Power of a Drone Defense;

Manufacturing at the Edge: Bringing Production to the Battlefield;

Uncompromising Cybersecurity: AI-Powered End Point Protection for Critical Assets and;

Contested Logistics: Overcoming Obstacles and Adversaries.

About SparkCognition Government Systems

SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SparkCognition, is the first artificial intelligence (AI) company devoted entirely to government and national defense. By developing and operationalizing next-generation AI-powered systems, SGS enables government organizations to meet the needs of their most pressing national security missions. SGS advances government operations by analyzing complex data to inform and accelerate intelligent decisions, applying predictive and prescriptive analytics to improve logistics, deploying autonomy technology for power projection systems, using AI and machine learning for large-scale processing of unstructured data, and more. For in-depth information about SGS and its offerings, visit www.sparkgov.ai.

Media Contact:

Katherine Nanney

Merritt Group

nanney@merrittgrp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SPARKCOGNITION GOVERNMENT SYSTEMS