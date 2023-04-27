Moseley Architects Prepares for Leadership Transition

Jeff Hyder to Become President/CEO on August 1; Stewart Roberson to Continue as Board Chair

RICHMOND, Va., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moseley Architects announced today that effective August 1, 2023, Jeffrey M. Hyder, AIA, will become the fourth president and CEO in the firm's history. Stewart D. Roberson, president, CEO and chair of the board of directors since 2011, will continue in his role as chair.

Jeff joined the firm in 1993, shortly after graduating with a Bachelor of Architecture from Virginia Tech's School of Architecture. Over the past 30 years, he has served as an architect, operations manager of the higher education sector, leader of the firm's higher education sector, vice president and secretary of the board of directors. Since 2015, he has shepherded the higher education sector to unprecedented achievements:

Revenue from higher education clients increased 62% from $10.4 million to $16.8 million .

The firm earned 24 design awards for its higher education facilities.

The client base expanded as far north as the Johns Hopkins University and as far south as the College of Charleston .

"I am deeply honored to have this opportunity to lead the firm which has given me so much throughout my career. Taking our team's and clients' needs to the next level will be exciting. Our board of directors places a major emphasis on thoughtful leadership succession. With this transition, we are all focused on continuing to build an even greater future and an increasing national presence as a design leader. Our firm greatly values the highly effective leadership Stewart has provided for the past 12 years to successfully position us for this moment," Jeff said.

Stewart joined the firm in 2011 following his retirement as superintendent of Hanover County Public Schools, Va. In 2020 and 2021, Virginia Business listed Stewart among the commonwealth's 500 most influential leaders in business, education and government. During Stewart's tenure, Moseley Architects grew exponentially:

The annual revenue increased 153% from $32.4 million to $81 million .

A strategic plan was implemented to guide the firm toward its goal of achieving national recognition for innovative interdisciplinary design leadership.

Baltimore, Md. , and as far south as Charleston, S.C. The total number of offices increased from six to 11. Mergers with BeeryRio Marks Thomas and Cummings & McCrady expanded the firm's footprint as far north as, and as far south asThe total number of offices increased from six to 11.

The firm's portfolio diversified with the addition of sectors for senior living and multifamily housing

The geographic footprint of the firm's project sites has expanded from regional to international. Beyond its well-established service area in the Maryland - South Carolina corridor, the firm designed facilities built in thirty-six states and fourteen countries.

In his role as chair of the board of directors, Stewart will continue leading the board and shareholders while promoting the firm's growth strategy, strategic plan and client engagement.

"Moseley Architects has enjoyed a strong reputation as a national leader in client service and quality design," he said. "With Jeff as president, our future is remarkably bright. Our team members and clients will thrive through his strong leadership and genuine brand of care and attention. I am very pleased that our succession plan is producing this very promising result."

About Moseley Architects

Moseley Architects provides comprehensive architecture, engineering, interior design, high-performance design and construction administration services to clients worldwide. In a multi-disciplinary studio setting, they strive to enrich communities by collaborating with local governments, public schools, colleges and universities, correctional institutions and private sector clients. Founded in 1969 in Richmond, Virginia, the firm has grown to include offices in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Maryland. More information can be found at www.moseleyarchitects.com .

