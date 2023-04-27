BBL® HERO™️ & MOXI™ by SCITON WIN 2023 GOOD HOUSEKEEPING BEAUTY AWARD FOR BEST REJUVENATING PRO TREATMENTS

"Spectacular Skincare" Duo Recognized by Good Housekeeping Lab for Ability to Reduce Discoloration and Smooth Skin Texture

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton Inc. , a leading manufacturer of medical and aesthetic lasers and light source technologies, is thrilled to announce that BBL HERO and MOXI are winners of a Good Housekeeping 2023 Beauty Award in the 'Spectacular Skincare' category, as the best "Rejuvenating Pro Treatment."

According to Good Housekeeping, "This cutting-edge combo of IPL (intense pulsed light) and laser treatments from Sciton packs a one-two punch to reduce discoloration and smooth texture on the face and body."

The Annual Good Housekeeping (GH) Beauty Awards are determined by scientists in the GH Beauty Lab who use industry protocols and advanced equipment to put hundreds of products to the test. With a rich and respected hundred-year history, Good Housekeeping's tried-and-true approach to product evaluation in the GH Labs makes Good Housekeeping a trusted authority for best-in-class products. Sciton is proud to be included.

After rigorous testing, GH Beauty Lab experts praised BBL HERO and MOXI's synergistic ability to improve global skin issues, especially melasma and rosacea, even with only a single treatment and no considerable downtime.

"A single treatment with MOXI got rid of melasma, evened my overall skin tone, and smoothed its texture," reported Birnur K. Aral, Ph.D., Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab Executive Director.

The Pre-juvenator

MOXI corrects initial signs of sun damage and aging by fixing uneven pigmentation and improving the general tone and texture of skin. Improvements can be noticed after a single treatment. The 1927 nm laser comfortably delivers non-ablative energy to revitalize skin, no matter the season, age or skin type. Taking under 30 minutes, this ideal lunch time treatment has little to no downtime and fits into an active lifestyle any time of the year.

Brighter Skin, Fast

Sciton's BroadBand Light is well known in the industry for being the most robust and powerful IPL. BBL HERO treats the entire body with Forever Young BBL+™ and Forever Body™, designed to deliver dramatic tonal and textural improvements anywhere on the body in a quarter of the time. This comfortable treatment is truly revolutionary and delivers noticeable brightening in just one treatment.

For more information about BBL HERO and MOXI, or to locate a physician in your area, visit www.sciton.com .

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates on a worldwide basis with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information, and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.sciton.com .

