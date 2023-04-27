AutoRABIT to Feature Product Advancements and Exclusive Keynotes at Inaugural User Conference

Dev(H)Ops Live 2023 will take place in Orlando, FL from May 1st through May 3rd

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce DevOps professionals from a variety of industries will gather in Orlando, FL next week for Dev(H)Ops Live 2023, the first AutoRABIT user conference. Attendees can look forward to daily learning tracks, insightful presentations, and hands-on experience with new DevOps products.

AutoRABIT's recent expansion of Salesforce security posture management services are just one piece of the illuminating demonstrations and speeches to be rolled out over the course of the three-day conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to work alongside an AutoRABIT professional on new and popular DevOps tools.

"We're incredibly excited to get everyone together and showcase what we've been working on. This conference will arm attendees with the knowledge and skills they need to streamline their organization's Salesforce DevOps processes" said Meredith Bell, CEO at AutoRABIT. "This is going to be fun."

The first day of Dev(H)Ops Live 2023 is dedicated to the financial industry. Unique compliance considerations, specialized tools, and tips for optimizing DevOps processes will all be addressed. Guided training with automated tools offers participants the ability to become certified in AutoRABIT products.

The next two days include simultaneous learning tracks that cover optimizing Salesforce spending, DevOps target states, and much more. Training and certifications for AutoRABIT's CodeScan, Vault, and Automated Release Management (ARM) tools coincide with learning curricula alongside keynotes and speeches. Daily happy hours, lunches, and morning fuel-ups ensure the conference balances equal levels of fun with a valuable experience.

AutoRABIT is proud to work along with sponsors nCino, Deloitte, and Accenture for this event. Speakers include Meredith Bell, AutoRABIT CEO, Mark Hawk, Senior Salesforce Administrator at Arthrex, Chris Barba, IT Application Manager at BOK Financial, and other industry leaders.

There's still time to secure your spot at the conference and take advantage of the available, flexible lodging options. Registration is open now.

AutoRABIT was founded in 2015 to help developers regain control of their development cycles, increase deployment velocity, and deliver value within their organizations through a continuous delivery model. Today, AutoRABIT's suite of release management tools is the most comprehensive and secure on the market, and our customers are realizing the benefits of faster, more secure deployments in their Salesforce environments. Learn more at www.autorabit.com.

