72 Female Athletes Sign Letter in Support of the Protect Women & Girls in Sports Act

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 72 female athletes, including Independent Women's Voice's Riley Gaines, released a letter to the United States Congress applauding the passage of the Protection of Women & Girls in Sports Act, under the leadership of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, in the U.S. House. Former Auburn football coach and Senator Tommy Tuberville is pushing for passage in the U.S. Senate.

The signers have played at all levels of competition from high school to college and professionally, including at the Olympics and for Team USA.

They write,

"Forcing female athletes, like ourselves, to compete against biological males is not only unfair, it is discriminatory and illegal. Allowing biological males to take awards, roster spots, scholarships, or spots at a school from female athletes violates Title IX's prohibition of discrimination 'on the basis of sex.' The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act amends Title IX to make that explicitly clear and puts athletic organizations, athletic directors, and bureaucrats at the Department of Education on notice that they may not adopt policies that promote 'inclusion' on the backs of women."

"More than 50 years ago, Congress enacted Title IX to ensure equal opportunity in all aspects of education, including athletics," added Carrie Lukas, vice president of Independent Women's Voice. "But without single-sex teams and single-sex competition, equal athletic opportunity is but a farce. Forcing female athletes to compete against biological males is unfair. But it's also discriminatory. Allowing biological males to take awards, roster spots, scholarships, or spots at a school from female athletes violates Title IX's prohibition of discrimination 'on the basis of sex.' The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act will help preserve equal athletic opportunity for both sexes. IWV is thankful for Speaker Kevin McCarthy's outstanding leadership on this important issue and for standing up for women and girls across the country. And we expect the Senate to allow a vote on this bill so Americans know who does and does not stand with women."

Riley Gaines, 12x NCAA All-American swimmer and spokeswoman for Independent Women's Voice, said, "Thank you Senator Tuberville for urging the U.S. Senate to pass legislation that would protect women and girls in sports. I was ecstatic last week after Speaker McCarthy passed this on the House side with every single Republican voting in favor, but heartbroken that not one Democrat voted to protect women and girls in sports. I'm hopeful the Senate will do better. Girls deserve safe and fair play."

