LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite its prominence across the food industry as the fourth most common food ingredient listed on food labels1, natural flavors remain clouded with mystery to the majority of Americans. In fact, only 30% of Americans correctly indicated that natural flavors are manufactured in labs, according to a 10,000-person survey with real-time marketing research platform Suzy.

NATURAL FLAVORS ARE MADE IN A LAB… BUT 70% OF AMERICANS BELIEVE THEY COME FROM NATURE

The Food and Drug Administration defines natural flavors as a "substance extracted, distilled, or similarly derived from plant or animal matter." However, while derived from natural sources, natural flavors can then be distilled, fermented, or otherwise manipulated in a lab. The result? A popular ingredient that can contain both artificial and synthetic chemicals2, while falling under the health halo of "natural." Also concerning: unless the ingredients contain a major food allergen, food manufactures are not required to reveal the original sources of the chemical mixtures of any item that falls under the "natural flavor" umbrella.

"We like to say that natural flavors don't grow on trees… but the general assumption is that they do," said That's it. Founder and CEO Dr. Lior Lewensztain. "We want people to know that there's a big difference between your food coming from nature and your food coming from a food scientist, so we've been relieved to see the conversation around natural flavors becoming more mainstream. This sneaky ingredient has flown under the radar of even the most conscientious consumers for decades, but now is the time to demand greater transparency from food manufactures."

As nutrition experts, registered dietitians often see firsthand the confusion that their patients have around natural flavors. "In a culture where many influencers push a message that anything 'natural' is healthy, it's no wonder that people come to us confused," says Lauren Manaker, MS. RDN, LD, CLEC, CPT. "Thanks to its name, natural flavors is an ingredient that many believe are healthy – but opting for this ingredient may not be any better for you than those that lean on synthetic flavors." Those with food allergies and those following a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle need to exercise additional caution when considering natural flavors, Manaker notes, as food manufactures are not required to disclose if a flavor is derived from an animal source or contains an allergen outside of the top nine food allergens.

As the conversation around natural flavors becomes more mainstream, so too does public awareness around other potentially harmful food ingredients, such as sugar alcohols, artificial flavors and food coloring and dyes. As the conversation continues to evolve, That's it.'s commitment to ingredient simplicity and transparency will not. In fact, the brand's focus on real, whole ingredients has made it the proud manufacturer of the only items in the fruit snack grocery store set free of artificial and natural flavors.

"We make fruit snacks from actual fruit," says Lewensztain. "We invite our competitors to start doing the same."

