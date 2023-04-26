Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Welcomes RayHua to Become a Group Member

TAIZHOU CITY, China, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce that RayHua (Zhongshan) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has officially become a member of Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical. The move will enhance our CDMO formulation capacity, accelerate the implementation of our "API + Formulation" integrated platform strategy, and facilitate the rapid launch of high-quality products to better serve our clients at Jiuzhou, Raybow Europe and Raybow USA.

Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical (PRNewsfoto/Raybow Pharmaceutical) (PRNewswire)

This integration occurred after Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical and Sandoz (China) signed a sale and purchase agreement on September 27, 2022, to acquire 100% of the equity interest of RayHua Zhongshan, a newly established subsidiary of Sandoz (China) to host the site facilities. The acquisition has allowed us to advance our CDMO "API + Formulation" strategy.

Before the acquisition, the manufacturing site was established by Sandoz, a division of Novartis, in China. It boasts of world-class formulation production capacity, a high-quality management team, advanced production and manufacturing technology, and quality management and operation management systems that meet international standards. The formulation site strictly complies with Chinese GMP standards, as well as the global unified quality standards of Novartis Group.

This acquisition gives Jiuzhou strict control of the whole process from supplier development, incoming material testing, product production, finished goods testing and release, adverse effect reporting and customer complaints handling to ensure the high quality of products.

With RayHua Zhongshan joining Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical, we will further transform and expand our CDMO formulation project, improve supporting facilities, and build a green factory with low energy consumption, low emissions, and high efficiency.

We are excited to welcome RayHua Zhongshan to join our family and look forward to the positive impact this integration will bring to our clients, stakeholders, and the healthcare industry as a whole.

Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical - Caring for Life | Maintaining Health

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical