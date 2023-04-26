ENDJEWHATRED ANNOUNCES HISTORIC PROCLAMATION VICTORIES AHEAD OF DAY OF EMPOWERMENT

International Grassroots Movement Marks One Year of Anniversary of First EJH Day Proclamation

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The international grassroots civil rights movement #EndJewHatred announces historic legislative proclamations declaring Saturday, April 29th as '#EndJewHatred Day' around the United States. This significant victory comes on the one year anniversary of the first proclamation of April 29th as #EndJewHatred Day, a non-partisan day of pride, unity, and solidarity with the Jewish community.

Across the country, people will be commemorating the day in unique and personal ways.

In the past year, the End Jew Hatred movement has been successful in galvanizing communities and their elected representatives from across the country in the fight against antisemitism. For example, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D) and Mondaire Jones (D) joined approximately two dozen other legislators to issue proclamations last year.

As of today, the following legislatures and elected officials have issued, introduced, or will be offering proclamations, resolutions, or citations commemorating April 29th as '#EndJewHatred Day':

ISSUED

Gladwin Mayor (MI)

Bill Schuette (MI State Rep - R)

Ritchie Torres (NY Congressman - D)

Governor Jared Polis (CO Governor - D)

Southfield Michigan City Council

INTRODUCED

Esther Panitch (GA State Rep - D): introduced resolution

John Carson (GA State Rep - R): co-sponsoring resolution

Jeremy Moss (MI State Sen - D), introducing Senate resolution

Lana Theis (MI State Sen - R), co-sponsoring Senate resolution

Mark Huizenga (MI State Sen - R), co-sponsoring Senate resolution

New York City Council

FORTHCOMING

Jack Bergman (MI Congressman - R)

Bill Huizenga (MI Congressman - R)

Samantha Steckloff (MI State Rep - D)

Jay Costa (PA State Sen - D)

Judy Schwank (PA State Sen - D)

Jake Auchincloss (MA Congressman - D)

Mike Lawler (NY Congressman - R)

Alma Hernandez (AZ State Rep - D)

Daniel Grossberg (KY State Sen - D)

Morgan McGavery (KY Congressman - D)

Andrew Garbarino (NY Congressman - R)

Doug Lamborn (CO Congressman - R)

The movement was also instrumental in securing a student senate resolution from the University of California Santa Barbara this month regarding #EndJewHatred Day.

"#EndJewHatred Day is a day of empowerment for the Jewish people," said Brooke Goldstein, co-founder of the End Jew Hatred movement. "We reflect on the strength of previous generations that were empowered to fight Jew-hatred, and we draw from that strength to ensure that the intergenerational trauma of the past shall never be repeated. On #EndJewHatred Day, we come together as a community, with our allies, setting aside political differences, and commit to working together to achieve a future in which Jew-hatred is as unacceptable in society as every other form of racism and bigotry. #EndJewHatred Day is a day that recognizes our collective strength through unity in a simple message: we will end Jew-hatred in our lifetime."

Major international organizations are also supporting #EndJewHatred Day by spreading awareness of its meaning. Examples include the World Jewish Congress, Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish American Organizations, the Israel on Campus Coalition, and many Jewish community centers. Also, popular influencers like Lizzy Savetsky are helping to spread awareness through social media.

For example, the Babylonian Jewish Center's Helping Hands Youth Partnership program will be taking 60 teens to the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau Country for a private, guided tour to understand the connection between the Holocaust and modern antisemitism. Members of the Holocaust Museum & Center for Tolerance and Education in Rockland County will be marking the day with a minute of silence in memory of all the Jews who have lost their lives in violent attacks since the last #EndJewHatred Day. Some rabbis and Christian ministers will speak about the movement and the need to unite against antisemitism at their Sabbath services that weekend.

About End Jew Hatred

#EndJewHatred is an international grassroots civil rights movement that unites ordinary people, activists, and organizations from around the world who support the cause that defines the movement: to end Jew-hatred in our lifetime. It does so by altering public discourse to make Jew-hatred unacceptable in society, while empowering Jews with positivity and strength to discover and enjoy their heritage in whichever manner they choose, without fear of attack or persecution.

