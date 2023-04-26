A Decade of Progress Treating Panic Disorder and PTSD: Freespira Marks 10 Years of Innovation and Life-Changing Impact on Mental Health

17 million Americans now have access to the pioneering at-home treatment

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freespira , developer of the only FDA-cleared at-home treatment for panic disorder, panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, today marks its 10-year anniversary alongside several significant milestones. Its treatment for these debilitating and chronic mental health conditions has helped patients reduce or eliminate symptoms for over a decade, and is now available for nearly 17 million people across the U.S. Freespira is available through commercial, Managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, and is also available to veterans through the Veterans Administration. Over the past decade, the company's solutions have transformed the way people manage panic disorder and PTSD by harnessing the power of technology in a unique patient journey that delivers personalized and accessible care.

During the past ten years, Freespira has made transformative breakthroughs in mental health treatment, including:

Demonstrating High Adherence Rates: Freespira's solutions have shown adherence rates of 75% for both PTSD and panic disorder patients, compared to traditional therapy and medications where adherence rates hover around 50%. Providing Consistent Symptom Relief: A Real-World Data study of over 1,500 patients confirmed that more than two-thirds of users experienced a significant drop in symptom severity with Freespira's treatment solutions. confirmed that more than two-thirds of users experienced a significant drop in symptom severity with Freespira's treatment solutions. Building a Path to Coverage: Freespira is an active member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance, working closely to introduce legislation so patients in need can access digital therapeutics. Expanding Access: Freespira has built partnerships with innovative health plans, such as Highmark Health, Chorus Community Health Plan and Security Health Plan. Freespira most recently launched a pilot program with Point32Health, a well-known innovator among health systems, enabling access to Freespira for an additional 300,000 members. Recognition as One of the Top 10 Most Innovative Medical Devices: Freespira was named one of the top 10 most innovative medical devices as part of Fast Company's prestigious annual World's Most Innovative Companies list.

Joe Perekupka, CEO of Freespira, expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the company's success, stating, "We are grateful to our health plan partners who recognize the difference we can make for their members, the Digital Therapeutics Alliance with whom we have worked closely to expand access to all digital therapeutics for the patients who need them, and most importantly, to the Freespira team who accompany our patients on their journey. Their commitment is an inspiration."

Millions of Americans experience the debilitating, life-limiting effects of panic attacks and PTSD, major sources of suffering and medical cost, yet standard treatments remain inadequate for the vast need. Freespira is the only solution that addresses the underlying physiological cause of these conditions and has been shown in multiple peer-reviewed studies to reduce or eliminate symptoms in a majority of patients.

"We continually respond to patient and provider feedback to make our treatment as easy-to-use, accessible, and effective as possible," said Simon Thomas, President of Freespira. "When we began this company ten years ago, we had a singular focus -– to help as many patients as possible. That continues to drive us today."

As Freespira marks a decade of innovation and impact, the company remains dedicated to improving the lives of people struggling with mental health challenges. In the next 10 years, Freespira aims to continue expanding its global reach and further refine its treatment solutions by incorporating advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

