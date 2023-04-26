Atelier Unveils All-In-One Platform to Make Bespoke Beauty Products in Minutes, Disrupting Manufacturing Industry

The Atelier platform applies cloud technology to global CPG manufacturing, supercharging beauty brands with instant and unfettered access to the world's best manufacturers

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atelier , a pioneering manufacturing solution for beauty products, announces today the official unveiling of its world-first platform - the engine powering cult beauty brands and their best-selling products.

It is the first CPG manufacturing platform to use digital twins and the same database technology as Facebook and Amazon: semantically enriched graph databases that virtually connect global manufacturers into a single network. Manufacturer's capabilities become composable blocks of data, allowing brands to view the entire market offering and develop novel products from multiple suppliers through a single interface. Atelier calls this composable manufacturing.

It expedites brands' product development and manufacturing timelines by 4x while maximizing their creative output to compete in a $500bn+ industry with an estimated annual growth of 3.80% (CAGR 2023-2027).

Using one platform, brands acquire the capabilities of vetted packaging manufacturers, sustainable material suppliers, formulation chemists, and over 35,000 ingredients to develop bespoke products, without having to source, establish, and manage their own supply chain. Developed products are delivered to brands' distribution centers, ready to sell at scale.

"Atelier's novel approach to manufacturing data isn't just an incredible creative and commercial unlock for brands… it also offers brands the ability to make products in line with their ethics and values," said Nick Benson, Founder. "Some of the creative output we're seeing from brands that we help create continues to blow my mind. After partnering with us, we're seeing these brands do big deals with amazing retailers. Early brands getting into Ulta and Credo, Farfetch and Mecca. It's super exciting to be able to help brands and founders achieve their goals."

Atelier is now live in the United States, which contributes to 34% of the global cosmetics market. The platform can be accessed by beauty brands starting today.

About Atelier

Atelier was founded in 2018 by Nick Benson to address the enormous challenges brands face when developing and manufacturing beauty products. It is headquartered in Sydney, Australia with an office in L.A and a global manufacturing network. In addition to supercharging brands' manufacturing capabilities, Nick Benson and Co-Founder Nick Hudson are committed to providing greater oversight and transparency for global supply chains to improve sustainability and reduce exploitation.

