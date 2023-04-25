Sedgwick named to Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity 2023 and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

Sedgwick Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sedgwick) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

The Best Employers for Diversity were selected by Forbes and Statista Inc. for their performance across a range of diversity-based best practices in a survey of more than 45,000 employees nationwide. Sedgwick appears on the list of 500 companies based on criteria about age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQ+ and general diversity, related to key performance indicators like colleague resource groups, publication of diversity data, and the share of women in board and executive positions.

Sedgwick has a long-standing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). We have integrated DEI into everything we do, including our hiring practices, professional development, performance management processes, engagement efforts and diverse benefits

Sedgwick's commitment to DEI is embedded in its core values. Through a companywide strategy and initiatives, Sedgwick is focused on developing a diverse workforce and an inclusive and equitable culture to enable its business and people objectives.

"During Celebrate Diversity Month, we at Sedgwick are honored to receive this recognition for delivering our DEI priorities in a tangible way within our organization," said Heather Lawley, Sedgwick's global head of DEI and environmental, social, governance (ESG). "For colleagues to perform at their best, company culture must foster a true sense of belonging. Doing so allows us to benefit from everyone's talents, perspectives and innovative thinking while creating an engaging environment for our colleagues. Practicing inclusion improves our effectiveness at taking care of people which is at the core of what we do, facilitates the claims process, and helps us deliver better outcomes."

For more information on Sedgwick's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, see sedgwick.com/about-us.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of 30,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sedgwick