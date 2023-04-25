Parti Pris Forms Strategic Partnerships with SoftPak and AJO

MORRO BAY, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parti Pris Investment Partners Inc. is proud to announce its new investor, AJO, and its strategic vendor partnership with SoftPak Financial Systems.

To satisfy growing investor demand for advisors that offer personalized portfolio management and tax-managed services, SoftPak and Parti Pris have entered a strategic partnership to design, build, and offer to advisors a cutting-edge wealthtech SaaS platform, Advisor WealthDesign™ (AWD).

AWD is designed to enhance advisors' household wealth management capabilities. Advisor WealthDesign™ simplifies and streamlines advisors' practices and enables them to automate and efficiently scale the delivery of personalized SMA, UMA, and household portfolios using multi-asset class model portfolios, direct indexing, or active management strategies. AWD represents an innovative step forward for the wealth management industry.

Advisor WealthDesign™ builds on Parti's proprietary cloud-based portal Advisor SketchBook™, an advisor-facing tool designed by Parti Pris and developed by SoftPak in 2020. Built for advisors, SketchBook simplifies the portfolio design and implementation process, enabling wealth managers to expand their practices efficiently. With the personalization and household features in SketchBook, advisors can offer more sophisticated portfolios, differentiate their practices, and appeal to a broader investor audience.

Art Lutschaunig, CEO of Parti Pris Investment Partners, said, "Many current platforms for advisors handle multi-account householding inadequately and are complicated to configure and maintain. We are thrilled to join forces with SoftPak to create cutting-edge technology and innovative investment solutions for advisors. Together, our mission is to make personalized householding simple and produce reliable investment solutions with significant investment integrity."

Advisor WealthDesign™ and Parti's outsourced personalized investment management service features powerful tax transition and tax management tools, portfolio optimization and rebalancing, cash management, risk management capabilities, and account personalization to generate income solutions, apply security restrictions, or implement ESG themes and preferences.

Naaz Scheik, CEO of SoftPak Financial Systems, commented on the partnership, saying, "We are proud to collaborate with Parti Pris to provide a comprehensive wealth management platform that combines our technological expertise with Parti Pris' industry-leading investment expertise in developing personalized investment services for advisors. Our joint efforts will ensure financial advisors can leverage advanced tools and insights to deliver unparalleled value to their clients."

AJO and SoftPak have made undisclosed investments in Parti Pris, and SoftPak will continue as a key developer of the Parti Pris Advisor SketchBook™ portal.

Ted Aronson, founder of AJO, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Parti Pris and SoftPak are developing innovative technologies that will enhance the capabilities of financial advisors in delivering personalized, tax-aware investment solutions. We are excited to be critical investors and important voices in the partnership with Parti Pris and SoftPak. I've known and worked with Art for almost 40 years. As a result, I know he and Joe are the ones to pull this combination together and make it work!"

About Parti Pris, SoftPak, and AJO

Founded in 2019, the mission of Parti Pris is to enable financial advisors to simplify the delivery of personalized, tax-aware portfolios that build wealth for their clients. Parti Pris is a leading-edge developer of innovative technology, investment processes and methodologies, and investment services designed to support the practices of wealth managers and advisors. Parti Pris is headquartered in Morro Bay, CA and its associates operate out of Renton WA, Boston MA, Eagle ID, Toronto Canada, and Katy TX.

Since 1994, SoftPak has been developing innovative products for the financial industry. Their software has been powering some of the biggest investment firms in the world. SoftPak Financial Systems is built around a mission to improve financial technology software, making it easier to use and providing innovative analytical tools for portfolio managers. Headquartered in Sudbury, MA, SoftPak has offices worldwide.

SoftPak executives and engineers have worked with the Parti Pris founders consistently since 2001 to design, develop, install, and offer portfolio management solutions using the SoftPak framework, SoftPak/Parti designed technology, and Parti wealth management expertise. Since 2018, they have collaborated to help multiple advisory firms configure and offer personalized, tax-managed portfolios.

AJO, founded in 1984, managed quantitative equity strategies and peaked at $30 billion. AJO became a third of AJO Vista in 2021, managing institutional assets in several global small-cap mandates. The firm describes itself as "Computer-driven, people-enhanced." AJO Vista is employee-owned and has offices in Philadelphia and Boston.

