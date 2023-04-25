Amy's Kitchen Appoints New Generation of Leadership

Appointing Paul Schiefer to Company President and New Board of Directors

PETALUMA, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amy's Kitchen, the leading organic and natural food company, is proud to announce a new generation of leadership, as well as the establishment of a new board of directors.

Effective immediately, Paul Schiefer has been appointed as the President of Amy's. Schiefer brings a fully rounded and respected approach as a leader, having touched nearly every facet of the business throughout his 16-year professional career at the company. He was previously the Interim President of Amy's Drive Thru and VP of Impact & Communications.

"Our mission has always been about taking care of our employees, our customers, and the planet," said Andy Berliner, CEO and Co-Founder of Amy's Kitchen. "We are confident that Paul is the right person to lead our company forward and to continue our legacy. He has a deep understanding of what makes our company special, and we are excited for the future under his leadership."

In his role as President, Schiefer will be responsible for overseeing employee engagement, supply chain, sales and marketing, technology, and Amy's Drive Thru. He will report directly to CEO Berliner, who will remain focused on the company's financial portfolio, as well as culinary ideation and product development.

"I am honored to lead Amy's Kitchen into the next generation and to continue Andy and Rachel's legacy," says Schiefer. "My job is to ensure that we continue to deliver great-tasting food that is also good for the planet. My first order of business is to listen to our employees and farmers to hear how we can improve and build on our success."

In addition to Schiefer's new role, the company recently announced the promotion of Goretti Hamlin to the position of Chief People Officer. In this role, Hamlin, a 20-year company veteran, will be responsible for overseeing the company's human resources strategy, driving employee engagement, and the growth and development of its teams.

The company has also established a new board of directors to provide support and continuity for the brand, adding to the diverse and respected leadership. In addition to Founders Andy and Rachel Berliner, the board consists of three new esteemed members including Andrew Woeber, former Partner at Centerview Partners; Beth Springer, former EVP of the Clorox Company; and Michael Funk, Organic Industry Pioneer and Founder of United Natural Foods, Inc.

"We are thrilled to have such a strong and experienced board to help guide us into the future," said Berliner. "We are confident that our new leadership team and board will work together seamlessly to continue delivering on our mission and providing organic, plant-based meals that are accessible to all."

About Amy's Kitchen

Amy's Kitchen is an organic prepared food company and Certified B Corporation® whose purpose is to make it easy and enjoyable for everyone to eat well. The company is committed to cooking authentic great tasting food with high quality, meticulously sourced organic ingredients so consumers can enjoy them in minutes. Amy's Kitchen offers over 135 varieties of organic frozen and packaged foods, and the company is proud to offer options across gluten free, vegan, dairy free, lactose free, soy free, tree nut free, corn free, Kosher D, Kosher DE, and light in sodium categories. Amy's products are widely available in the U.S. as well as more than 11 other countries around the globe. To find Amy's products near you, please visit https://amys.com/.

