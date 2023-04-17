Nielsen Receives MRC Accreditation for its National TV Audience Measurement Service

With reaccreditation, Nielsen becomes the only accredited national TV audience measurement provider

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, announced that it has met the Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation standards for its National TV Audience Measurement service, once again becoming the only TV audience measurement provider to be accredited by the MRC.

Nielsen (PRNewsfoto/Nielsen) (PRNewswire)

Following the November 2022 audit of Nielsen's National TV Audience Measurement service, the MRC engaged independent auditors to review Nielsen's progress against identified non-compliance areas. And that audit report indicated compliance with industry standards. The MRC's decision to reinstate accreditation demonstrates how Nielsen has delivered on its goals and commitment to servicing its customers and partners across the media ecosystem.

"As the industry demands measurement that is trusted, independent and founded on real viewing from real people, we continue to support the MRC guidelines that set the standard for quality, audited measurement," said Karthik Rao, CEO, Audience Measurement at Nielsen. "It's our daily mission to maintain our methodologies at the highest standard so that our clients can trade with confidence well into the future. We thank our clients for their trust and for pushing us to get better. At Nielsen, we believe the accreditation process has made us stronger as we've evolved our panel strategy and quality measures, and inspired new automation technologies and approaches to ensure that our service remains consistent and reliable."

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future. Nielsen operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nielsen