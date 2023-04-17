Infor Continues to Grow its Healthcare Relationship with AWS

Infor listed as Amazon HealthLake Partner, launches new data analytics solution

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that it has been selected by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as an Amazon HealthLake Partner. This underscores Infor's commitment to strengthening its relationship with AWS and its dedication to providing industry-specific solutions powered by high-performing, scalable, and secure cloud services. Infor's cloud technologies, which work seamlessly with the world-class capabilities of AWS, provide healthcare organizations the power, security and responsiveness necessary to analyze health data so that patients feel informed and practitioners can deliver outstanding patient care.

Amazon HealthLake is a HIPAA-eligible service offering healthcare and life sciences companies a chronological view of individual or patient population health data for query and analytics at scale. Amazon HealthLake allows organizations to securely store, transform, query and analyze health data in minutes. By launching Infor FHIR Onramp (IFOR) on AWS, Infor can add value to healthcare messaging digestion and delivery.

Infor's new IFOR solution is designed to aid with ingesting data from legacy systems in various conventional formats (HL7 v2, X12, CDA, or csv database extracts) and converting them in real time or batch mode into FHIR R4, loading it into a customer's instance of Amazon HealthLake, where they will have access to all the features of modern natural language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML). IFOR can also transform the data back into legacy formats, which allows customers to leverage existing infrastructure without changes, and seamlessly onboard to utilize the advanced analytics capabilities AWS offers.

"The face of healthcare is changing because of the amount of data available to us, clinicians, and healthcare professionals. Now we can support clinical research, ambient transcription of care provider and patient interactions by eliminating the administrative burden of notes, and assess clinical quality metrics across a care community, calculating key performance metrics such as HEDIS instantly," said Matt Breslin, Infor executive vice president and general manager. "The issue many organizations are facing right now isn't data collection, it's that most data in existence needs an additional layer of technology to translate it into suitable formats that can be shared and consumed easily. Infor utilizes this experience with IFOR, so customers can quickly leverage the power of AWS for advanced analytics."

For more information visit https://www.infor.com/partners/aws.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit http://www.infor.com/

