MDVIP Appoints Gaurov Dayal, M.D., to Its Board of Directors

CEO of Axia Women's Health Brings Vast Experience in Health Provider Operations and Value-Based Care to National Membership-Based Primary Care Network

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 primary care physicians nationwide, today announced the appointment of Gaurov Dayal, M.D., CEO of Axia Women's Health and a recognized thought leader in value-based care, to its board of directors. Dr. Dayal brings over two decades of executive experience in population health and physician group, health plan and hospital operations to the MDVIP board.

MDVIP appoints Gaurov Dayal, M.D., CEO of Axia Women’s Health, to its board of directors. (PRNewswire)

Dr. Dayal brings extensive experience in health provider operations and value-based care to the MDVIP board.

"Gaurov has been at the forefront of transforming care delivery by aligning doctors, hospital systems and other industry stakeholders around the common goal of improving patient health," said MDVIP Chairman and CEO Bret Jorgensen. "We are pleased to welcome him to our board and believe his wealth of knowledge will have a tremendous impact on advancing MDVIP's core mission and strategic growth priorities."

As CEO of Axia Women's Health, Dr. Dayal is responsible for leading one of the largest independent women's health networks in the U.S. comprised of over 500 providers across 200 locations. Prior to joining Axia, he was President and COO of EversideHealth, one of the nation's largest direct primary care providers operating 380 health centers in 34 states. His previous executive experience includes roles as President, New Markets and Chief Growth Officer at ChenMed, where he was instrumental in leading their national expansion. Earlier in his career, he held positions at Lumeris, SSM Health Care and Adventist Health Care and also served as a consultant at McKinsey and Company. Dr. Dayal completed his undergraduate education at Johns Hopkins University, his medical degree at Northwestern University and residency training at Washington University in St. Louis.

"MDVIP is an outstanding example of an innovative primary care model that is improving outcomes and reducing total costs to the healthcare system through an emphasis on prevention and the patient experience," said Dr. Dayal. "I am honored to accept this role and look forward to working with the MDVIP team to continue the company's momentum. Given its strengths, the business is positioned for even greater success in an era of value-based care as it furthers its mission to help members lead healthier, more vibrant lives."

Studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals demonstrate that patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices have better health outcomes compared to those in traditional practices. A study in the American Journal of Managed Care found Medicare patients who joined MDVIP were hospitalized 79% less than non-MDVIP members, and patients with commercial insurance were hospitalized 72% less. This equates to an estimated savings of $600 million for Medicare per year. Research also showed 40% more patients were identified at risk for heart attack or stroke using advanced testing in the MDVIP Wellness Program than standard cholesterol tests.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 380,000 patients. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services and saves the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. In response to growing consumer demand for a more personalized healthcare experience, hospital systems are incorporating the MDVIP model into their primary care offering. MDVIP also partners with employers to offer an executive health program as a benefit to their employees. The company has been certified by Great Place to Work since 2018 and is recognized by Fortune as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Nancy Udell

561-310-5455

nudell@mdvip.com

MDVIP Logo (PRNewsfoto/MDVIP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MDVIP