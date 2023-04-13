NEW Kellogg's® Rainbow Krispies® packs a punch with a pop of color, fun and fruity flavor made with 8 grams of whole grains

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waking up early, getting ready for the day and finding time for a quick yet satisfying meal is no easy task. Mornings can be much less daunting by adding a double dose of fun and nutrition to breakfast, which is why Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Cereal is introducing a delicious new take on their classic, fan-favorite cereal — Kellogg's® Rainbow Krispies® — featuring a fresh, fruity flavor, splash of color, and excellent source of Vitamin D in every serving.

Kellogg’s® Rice Krispies® Cereal Introduces Kellogg’s First Fruity Cereal With An Excellent Source Of Vitamin D In Every Bowl (PRNewswire)

With a brand-new shape and six vibrant colors, each delectable bite of Kellogg's Rainbow Krispies offers fans a treat for their senses with its fruity aroma and flavors. Parents can now give their kids a cereal they know they'll love while feeling great about it too as Kellogg's Rainbow Krispies is Kellogg's first fruity cereal to provide 20% daily value of Vitamin D. Even better? It's also made with 8 grams of whole grains and fortified with 9 vitamins and minerals per serving, increasing the nutritional benefits of the fun, flavorful new offering.

"At Kellogg, we love providing breakfast options that set families up for a great day. When we discovered six in 10 Americans want to add more Vitamin D to their diets1, we knew infusing this key nutrient into a fun, delicious breakfast option would be a great way to solve this need for many of our fans," said Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "Whether you're looking to increase your daily Vitamin D intake or hungry for a tasty bowl of colorful goodness, Kellogg's Rainbow Krispies are here to add a boost to even the most mundane mornings!"

Delicious in the bowl or straight out of the box, Kellogg's Rainbow Krispies is also the perfect ingredient to make fun, fruity-flavored Rice Krispies Treats at home. Fans will love adding a pop of color and sweet taste to these favorite homemade treats, just in time for spring.

Families looking to add a dose of colorful, fruity flavor to their day can find Kellogg's Rainbow Krispies at retailers nationwide starting in April for a suggested retail price of $4.99 for an 11.1-ounce box and $5.99 for a 17.8-ounce box.

