Chinese Language Learning Market Worth $7.4bn, Expected to Double Through 2027

HolonIQ releases global study revealing Chinese is now the fastest growing language learning market with 6 million learners globally.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Education Market Intelligence Platform, HolonIQ, released a new study on the Chinese language learning market that estimates that this $7.4 billion market is set to double to $13.1 billion through 2027 at a CAGR of 12.1%. Powered by more than 6 million learners, Chinese is now the fastest growing language learning market globally.

(PRNewsfoto/HolonIQ) (PRNewswire)

Today, 1 in 4 people on earth are active language learners and most are learning English as a second language. However, the demand for learning Chinese is growing – especially from K-12 students from the 60 million Chinese diaspora community globally. Meeting this demand are direct-to-consumer providers offering digital solutions and offline solutions. Though offline solutions make up most of the market, digital solutions are growing three-times faster.

"With China's growing global importance, more people than ever before want to learn the Chinese language," said Patrick Brothers, Co-CEO and Co-Founder at HolonIQ. "The demand is especially high among Chinese diaspora families with K-12 students and is being largely met by either weekend schools, language learning centers or digital solutions, like one of the leading online language platforms LingoAce."

Key Stats:

Reconnecting with Heritage through Language Learning: Families in the Chinese diaspora are now, more than ever, looking to ensure their children and grandchildren stay connected to their history and culture by learning or retaining Chinese language proficiency. From the 60 million strong Chinese diaspora, more than 6 million are K-12 students and more than half of them actively engaged in Chinese language learning.

Learning Chinese is an investment: Among the cohort of K-12 Chinese diaspora students learning Chinese, an estimated 2.5 million are receiving paid tutoring. Tutoring intensity varies, ranging from 30-40 weeks of tutoring per year to 40-50 weeks per year. Each week may include from 1 to 3+ tutoring sessions, with this frequency varying significantly by learner.

Chinese Growing as World Language: Though still in the early stages of receiving the recognition that English enjoys today, many adults and children globally are exploring Chinese culture, cuisine, work, and investment and in turn seeking language proficiency. There are 2 million 'non-diaspora' learners seeking proficiency in Chinese. Though predominantly made up of K-12 learners, there are a higher number of adult learners.

The full report can be downloaded here.

About HolonIQ:

HolonIQ is a market intelligence platform for the global impact economy. We power decisions that matter across climate, education and health, providing data and insights that support growth and innovation seeking to change our future for the better. Our customers are governments, institutions, firms and investors around the world who are leading innovation, technology, policy and investment across the global impact economy. Learn more at www.holoniq.com

For more information, please contact:

Redhill

Olivia Burton Daphne Quek +65 9083 0364 +65 9836 6993 olivia.burton@redhill.asia daphne.quek@redhill.asia

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HolonIQ