Standigm announces Younsung Choo as chief executive officer

Former LG life Sciences exec and long-time Standigm advisor brings extensive experience in pharmaceuticals and project management

SEOUL, South Korea, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standigm , a company using artificial intelligence (AI) technology for drug discovery and development, announced that Younsung Choo has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As the new CEO of Standigm, Choo will focus primarily on company strategy, planning, R&D and business development.

Choo is no stranger to Standigm. He has served as an advisor since 2018. In his new role, Choo will help guide the company and its employees through a challenging economic climate, with a focus on promising drug discovery and repurposing innovations and diverse drug discovery projects. Standigm spent several years developing its platform based on in-house and external collaboration projects and is ready to showcase its capabilities under Choo's leadership.

"Taking on the role of CEO feels like a natural and exciting next step for me," Choo noted. "Standigm continues to grow and has already realized exciting innovations in drug development and discovery. The next phase of our company growth will be the biggest yet, as we continue to tackle the most important pharmaceutical challenges."

Choo brings to Standigm vast experience from his past work. Notably, he was the project leader for Korea's first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) new drug, Factive, approval. He worked for LG Life Sciences for more than twenty years in various roles, including Head of R&D, Director of Global Business, and Director of Pharmaceutical Business.

Some of his achievements include:

Senior Associate Scientist, Hoechst Marion Roussel, USA

New Antiemetics (Anzemet): US FDA Approval (1997)

Project Leader, LG Life Sciences, Korea

New Quinolone Antibiotics (Factive): US FDA Approval (2003), First Korean new chemical drug approved in USA

Head of R&D, LG Life Sciences, Korea

Human Growth Hormone (Valtropin): EMEA Approval (2006), US FDA Approval (2007), First Korean biosimilar drug approved in EU and USA

"We are thrilled that Younsung Choo is our new CEO," said Carl Foster, chief business officer. "In this changing economy, we are constantly expected to focus on shorter-term achievement to validate promising technologies. Under his leadership, Standigm will continue to expand its AI drug discovery platform so that we can identify new lead compounds and drug candidates and in-licensable pharmaceutical assets."

About Standigm

Standigm is a drug discovery company that uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) trained on biomedical big data to create new therapeutic compounds. We design new drug candidates, predict targets and pathways of untreatable diseases, and find new indications of existing drugs with the ensemble of different AI models and a comprehensive graphic knowledge database.

Founded in 2015 by experts in artificial intelligence and systems biology at Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology, Standigm has grown into a team of elite researchers, composed of 50% PhDs with multi-disciplinary expertise in chemistry, biology, pharmacology, and high-performance algorithms and data structures.

Our vision is a full-stack pharmaceutical company that could ease the pains of patients all over the world. For more information, please, visit: www.standigm.com

