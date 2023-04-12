National Council on Aging Funds 104 Local Partners to Ensure Older Adults Stay Updated on COVID, Flu Shots

View in browser

Education, outreach, and clinics nationwide focus on communities with low vaccine uptake

Vaccine Uptake Initiative grantees, now numbering 104 local organizations, will conduct tailored outreach, host vaccine clinics, and offer services to help older adults and people with disabilities get the latest COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine.

Funded by the U.S. Administration for Community Living, the initiative supports trusted community messengers in expanding vaccine access to older adults and people with disabilities.

The grantees, located in 30 states, Washington, D.C. , and Puerto Rico , range from senior centers to state and local health departments to community clinics.

ARLINGTON, Va, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Aging (NCOA), the national voice for every person's right to age well, has awarded 97 new grants under its Vaccine Uptake Initiative , funded by the U.S. Administration for Community Living, bringing the total number of current grantees to 104.

"The COVID-19 virus remains a real danger for older adults, especially those with chronic conditions." -- Ramsey Alwin

The new grantees—located in 30 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico—range from senior centers to state and local health departments to community clinics. They will use the funding to conduct tailored outreach, host vaccine clinics, and offer services like transportation and appointment scheduling to enable older adults and people with disabilities to get the latest COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine. Combined, the 104 grantees are expected to reach more than 163,500 individuals.

"While the COVID-19 public health emergency is ending, the virus remains a real danger for older adults, especially those with chronic conditions who are at greater risk of complications," said Ramsey Alwin , NCOA president and CEO. "Through these grants, life-saving vaccines will reach older adults via local organizations they know and trust. The new grantees range from small nonprofits that focus on underserved ethnic groups and rural areas to large organizations with a wide geographical reach."

A full list of grantees is available on NCOA's website .

Since the pandemic began, nearly 850,000 people age 65 and over have died from COVID-19, yet only 42% of older adults have been boosted, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration , the COVID-19 virus continues to change, and the best way for individuals to protect themselves is to get the latest bivalent booster.

This COVID-19 and Influenza Vaccine Uptake Initiative for Older Adults and People with Disabilities Notice of Funding Opportunity (HHS-2023-ACL-AOA-HDRC-0043) is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $50 million with 100% funding by ACL/HHS. The content is that of the author(s) and does not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACL/HHS, or the U.S. government.

About NCOA

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person's right to age well. We believe that how we age should not be determined by gender, color, sexuality, income, or ZIP code. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults. Learn more at www.ncoa.org and @ NCOAging .

