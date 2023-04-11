Sherwin-Williams Joins Forces with Christian Siriano for Exclusive Curated Color Collection

The limited-edition Christian Siriano x Sherwin-Williams Color Collection contains 30 colors, appealing to both homeowners and designers

CLEVELAND, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherwin-Williams, the global leader in paints and coatings, announced today its collaboration with renowned fashion designer, Christian Siriano. Available starting today, the limited-edition 30-color collection is inspired by his clean, modern and elegant aesthetic.

"Sherwin-Williams is thrilled to partner with Christian Siriano to bring together the worlds of fashion and paint through his highly regarded design expertise. This collaboration allows us to explore new avenues for color and design, while showcasing the transformative power of paint. We look forward to bringing this partnership to life and inspiring new possibilities in the world of design," said Sherwin-Williams SVP of Sales & Marketing, Brett White.

Christian Siriano is most known for being a design icon that stands for all things color, inclusivity and style. As a trusted interior design curator with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook his Connecticut home, Siriano often draws inspiration from nature by bringing the outside in. The Christian Siriano x Sherwin-Williams® Color Collection exudes an authentically Siriano color story that features bright whites and leans into natural neutrals like charcoals, beiges, terracottas and blues. For Siriano, the curated color selection is clean and modern while embodying warmth and elegance for the home or even commercial spaces that crave a residential feel.

"We live our lives in our spaces. They're our sanctuary, and they should feel just as fabulous as when you put something on your body and walk out the door. Home should feel the same way," shared Siriano. "Through this partnership with Sherwin-Williams, I wanted to create a portal into my world that offers a range of options. There's a color for everyone in this collection!"

The collection was curated with homeowners and designers in mind and offers 30 of Christian's go-to colors that are ideal for creating stunning interior spaces with the entire collection available at s-w.com/christiansiriano. Two Peel & Stick kits have been created to support the collection's audiences. The homeowner kit features Christian's top 6 picks, including go-to whites and natural neutrals to tell a whole home story, while the designer kit includes 6 colors available exclusively in Emerald® Designer Edition™. Both kits are available on the collection's website.

"What we love the most about working with Christian Siriano is his ability to design inclusively and in a way that fits everyone's preferences," shares Sue Wadden, Director of Color Marketing at Sherwin-Williams. "With functionality in color being essential, this collection showcases just that—stunning colors and practicality."

Consumers can explore the collaboration and create a space they love with the Christian Siriano x Sherwin-Williams® Color Collection featuring an exclusive palette of natural neutrals that make home a shade more fabulous by visiting s-w.com/christiansiriano.

About Christian Siriano

Award winning CFDA designer Christian Siriano launched his eponymous collection in 2008 following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. Known for whimsical and show-stopping design, the collection is shown each season at New York Fashion Week and sold in retailers across the globe. In 2012, the first flagship Christian Siriano store opened in NYC, then in 2018, "The Curated NYC" opened in Midtown Manhattan, and now his most recent retail venture, "The Collective West" has opened in Westport, CT. Siriano's designs have been worn by current VPOTUS Kamala Harris, current FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Julianne Moore, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, Cardi B, Amy Adams, Scarlett Johansson, Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Roberts to name but a few. Siriano was named among Time's 100 Most Influential People for his leading contributions on body diversity on the runway and red carpet. Christian is the youngest person to ever appear on Crain's "40 Under 40" list and a member of "Forbes 30 Under 30".



Christian has been heralded for leading the PPE charge during the COVID-19 pandemic. His atelier shifted entirely from clothes to masks and to date he and his team have shipped over one million masks to frontline workers in the New York area. 2020 also saw Siriano launch his own digital BRAVO talk show called "SO SIRIANO" which saw him break down all things fashion and pop culture with guests ranging from Drew Barrymore, Leslie Jones, Billy Porter, Ashley Graham, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Sia. And Christian fulfilled a longtime passion when he added interior designer to his impressive list of credits with the debut of his newest venture, Siriano Interiors and a full custom furniture collection. With over a decade of fashion experience, the Siriano design studio continues to celebrate beauty and diversity in this ever-changing Fashion industry. Most recently, the prestigious SCAD (Savannah College of Art & Design) MUSEUM OF ART presents Christian's first ever solo work retrospective with the CHRISTIAN SIRIANO: PEOPLE ARE PEOPLE EXHIBITION, which ran in Savannah from October 2021-January 2022 and recently moved to the Atlanta location and remains on view through October 9th, 2022. In 2017, he added the title of Author to his credits when he released a photographic retrospective book with Rizzoli Books called Dresses to Dream About, now in its third printing. Due to that high demand, he released a new version titled Christian Siriano: Dresses to Dream About Deluxe Edition, featuring brand new images from his ever growing/impressive body of work.

