RentSpree Partners with Austin Board of REALTORS® MLS to Serve Central Texas Housing Market

RentSpree's full integration on the ABoR platform will assist 20,000+ real estate professionals

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree , the industry's premier end-to-end rental management software provider, today announced its latest partnership with the Austin Board of REALTORS® and its 20,000+ member MLS, the Austin/Central Texas Realty Information Service, to facilitate the instant creation of an ApplyLink™ for rental listings.

With over 25,000 total residential leases closed through the ACTRIS MLS in 2022, this full integration helps Central Texas REALTORS® generate more leads, reduce transaction time, and lower operating costs.

"Over half of Austin households are renter-occupied, and our region's rental market is just as fast-paced and in-demand as residential home sales at large," said Emily Chenevert, chief executive officer of ABoR and ACTRIS MLS. "It's imperative that the agents we serve have the tools needed to work smarter, not harder, and provide a seamless experience for their rental clients. RentSpree is that tool for us."

As one of the fastest-growing regions in the U.S. for over a decade, the Austin-Round Rock MSA continues to attract a large number of out-of-state and in-region renters. The number of active residential lease listings averaged 2,688 listings in 2022, with approximately 2,500 new lease listings hitting the market each month.

"Our mission is to be an ally, partner and supporter to progressive MLSs such as ACTRIS," Michael Lucarelli, RentSpree co-founder and chief executive officer, said. "RentSpree's MLS integration makes it easy for agents to opt-in for an automated rental process during listing input. That ensures that all ACTRIS subscribers can easily access the service without ever leaving the platform."

ACTRIS MLS subscribers can learn more about RentSpree and claim their free account at www.ABoR.com/RentSpree .

About RentSpree

Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps seamlessly connect real estate agents, owners, and renters to simplify and automate the entire rental process, from listing to lease. The all-in-one platform is known across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and renter management. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 250 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve over one million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked 625th on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022. Visit RentSpree.com for more information.

About Austin Board of REALTORS®

The Austin Board of REALTORS® is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the needs of Central Texas REALTORS® and homebuyers, sellers, and renters for nearly a century. Through professional development, grassroots advocacy, and community, we give our 18,000+ members the power they need to ensure people have homes. Our multiple listing service (MLS) connects both agents and consumers with the most accurate and robust real estate marketplace in the region. For more information, contact the ABoR public relations team at abor@ecprtexas.com . For the latest local housing market listings, visit AustinHomeSearch.com.

