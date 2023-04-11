Paralyzed Veterans of America receives $1.3 million donation from Penske Automotive Group to help Veterans across the U.S.

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America today announced it received a donation of $1.3 million from long-time veteran supporter Penske Automotive Group. The amount includes donations from customers and employees of Penske Automotive Group, as well as matching contributions from the company.

PVA Logo (PRNewswire)

"Rain or shine, Penske Automotive Group, along with Premier Truck Group and many of their employees and customers, generously donate to PVA and year-over-year we remain eternally grateful," said Charles Brown, national president of Paralyzed Veterans of America. "With their continued support, PVA is able to deliver on its mission of helping veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS, get the specialized care, accessible home and vehicles, jobs, and benefits they need. Every cent raised is not only imperative in keeping our doors open, but also goes directly toward delivering and creating life-changing programs and services to support veterans in need across the U.S."

A PVA partner for eight consecutive years, Penske Automotive Group has contributed more than $8 million to PVA. This year's donation, which was part of Penske Automotive Group's Service Matters Campaign, will go directly towards helping ensure all veterans live full, productive, and independent lives.

"It is an honor to kick off our ninth year with PVA by making a contribution to help our nation's veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases," said Robert H. Kurnick, Jr., President of Penske Automotive Group. "We extend our heartfelt thanks to all of our customers and employees who have embraced PVA's important work and generously supported this initiative."

Please visit PVA.org/PAGServes or contact a Penske Automotive Group dealership to learn more about their Service Matters campaign. To learn more about PVA visit, PVA.org.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs over 26,500 people worldwide. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS"), a business that employs over 41,500 people worldwide, manages one of the largest, most comprehensive and modern trucking fleets in North America with over 414,500 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental, and/or maintenance contracts and provides innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to its customers. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Contacts: Oname Thompson, PVA

OnameT@PVA.org

(703) 864-5980 cell

Anthony R. Pordon, Penske Automotive Group

TPordon@PenskeAutomotive.com

(248) 648-2540 office

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America