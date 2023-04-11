GNetX™ Sequence Multivitamins Defies Racial Disparities in Healthcare

Changing The Narrative of Racial Disparities in Healthcare with GNetX™ Sequence Multivitamins

CLEVELAND, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Greg Hall, a practicing physician for over twenty-five years in Cleveland, Ohio, has seen firsthand the racial disparities in healthcare. He is now changing the narrative of racial inequality in healthcare with GNetX™ Sequence Multivitamins. "I've spent most of my career discussing and complaining about health disparities; it was time to do something," says Dr. Hall, "and addressing nutritional deficiencies seemed like a great place to start."

Join Our Movement. Making healthcare accessible for African Americans. (PRNewswire)

Did you know that only 14 percent of the U.S. population has proficient health literacy?

Now, Dr. Hall is taking direct action to combat the problem by offering affordable healthcare solutions to African Americans. Introducing GNetX™ Sequence Multivitamins, a single-tablet daily healthcare supplement offering preventative measures with accurate doses of the necessary vitamins African Americans need. The first of its kind, GNetX™ Sequence Multivitamins considers the unique health needs of African Americans with environmental and hereditary factors in mind. Research shows that not all vitamins are created equal when considering race and ethnicity. For example, getting too much of a vitamin, such as Vitamin K, may not be safe for the African American community. In contrast, Vitamin D is ideal in higher amounts for African Americans.

Many preventative care solutions on the market can be overly priced, making it impossible to bring quality healthcare solutions to the masses. The affordable package of a 3-month supply of GNetX™ Sequence Vitamins for $39.99 helps those who find themselves purchasing multiple supplements in an attempt to address their unique needs. Welcome to the future of nutritional supplements!

About Dr. Greg Hall

Greg Hall, MD is a physician, author, speaker, inventor, professor, and public health professional, specializing in urban health and the clinical care of African Americans. Dr. Hall's extensive research in the care of African Americans led to the development of GNetX™ Sequence.

To learn more about GNetX™ Sequence Multivitamins and Dr. Hall's perspective as a healthcare professional on the front lines of health inequality for African Americans, or for any related stories around Minority Health Month, please send us an email at marketing@sequencemultivitamins.com to set up an interview and gain helpful materials.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GNetX Sequence Multivitamins