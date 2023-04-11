Deschutes Brewery Partners with Sustainable Beverage Technologies

Bets Big on Non-Alcoholic Beer for Next Chapter

BEND, Ore., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deschutes Brewery brings non-alcoholic (NA) beer capabilities in-house through a new strategic partnership with Sustainable Beverage Technologies ("SBT"). Strengthening its commitment to the category, Deschutes is investing in SBT's patented BrewVo® technology at the brewery's production facility in Bend to produce and package non-alcoholic beverages at scale. As an independent craft brewery known for helping pioneer the U.S. craft beer movement since 1988, Deschutes continues to lead and innovate with its award-winning non-alcoholic beer. This partnership reflects the brewery's dedication to expanding its NA beer portfolio and taking share in this rapidly growing category.

"As consumer attitudes toward alcohol consumption evolve, we're expanding our capabilities to scale this highest-quality non-alcoholic beer that rivals the flavor and aroma experience of a full-strength craft beer across the U.S. and beyond," said Peter Skrbek, CEO of Deschutes Brewery. "Bringing non-alcoholic production in-house opens the door to expansion in a top growing sub-category of craft."

After evaluating multiple technologies for dealcoholization Deschutes Brewery is confident the BrewVo® technology is superior to other methods at delivering the highest quality and best tasting non-alcoholic product. Deschutes Brewery originally partnered with SBT for the release of a non-alcoholic Stout, Irish Dark in 2020 and by early 2022 launched the groundbreaking alcohol-free version of the brewery's porter, Black Butte Non-Alcoholic which utilizes all the same specialty malts and hops as the original for a full-flavor experience consumers expect from the number-one-selling craft porter in the U.S.

"SBT has been an extraordinary partner. We weren't prepared for the level of consumer excitement for the Black Butte Non-Alcoholic launch which quickly became the highest-velocity product in our portfolio. Bringing the production capability in-house is a game changer."

Since its launch, Black Butte Non-Alcoholic has become a gold medal-winning brand, receiving awards in NA categories of every competition entered including the World Beer Cup and Best of Craft Beer Awards.

"The team at SBT is very excited to be partnering with a world-class craft brewer in Deschutes - a true pioneer in innovation," said SBT CEO Gary Tickle. "We share a deep passion for quality and with BrewVo technology, we will drive growth and category expansion with exceptional NA beers."

The brewery expects to be producing non-alcoholic beer onsite by the end of the year and in the meantime developing exciting new Deschutes Brewery NA beers for consumers.

About Sustainable Beverage Technologies

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Sustainable Beverage Technologies ("SBT") is a growth-oriented company focused on re-imagining the beer marketspace through revolutionary technological innovations. SBT is focused on delivering superior quality products and processes that are highly profitable, efficient, and environmentally sustainable. Through partnerships with high-quality craft breweries and beer distributors, SBT strives to transform the beer market. Since the company's founding in 2010, SBT has introduced patented breakthrough technologies and processes that support the industry value chain, while building a world-class team. To learn more about sustainable solutions from SBT visit www.BrewVo.com .

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery is an independent craft brewery in Bend, Oregon and is family, and employee-owned since 1988. Founded on the guiding principles of true craftsmanship and ultimate quality, Deschutes is known as a leader in hops, dark beer, innovative India Pale Ales, and small-batch experimental and barrel-aged beers. Deschutes Brewery is crafted for community, committed to sustainable business practices and support of charitable organizations across our distribution footprint. Visit Deschutes Brewery's beer finder to find a Deschutes beer near you in 36 states across the country. To learn more about Deschutes Brewery visit www.deschutesbrewery.com.

