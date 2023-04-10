Bloomingdale’s Launches Exclusive AQUA & Kristopher Brock Collection

Fashion Designer Kristopher Brock Teams Up with Bloomingdale's AQUA to Release "Love You More" in Time for Spring and Summer

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's today announces AQUA & Kristopher Brock's "Love You More," a limited-edition collaboration between the retailer's best-selling exclusive brand and the fashion designer. The collection features spring and summer timeless staple pieces in solids, floral prints, and romantic silhouettes of crochet, canvas, linen, and lace. The AQUA & Kristopher Brock collection launches April 10th on Bloomingdales.com and in-store at Bloomingdale's stores nationwide.

The AQUA & Kristopher Brock "Love You More" collection draws inspiration from summer holidays spent with friends and family. Kristopher Brock's signature romantic style and expert construction play into this season's trends and AQUA's DNA effortlessly. The mix and match ready-to-wear pieces epitomize a true summer capsule collection featuring mini, midi and maxi dresses, pants, poplin and peplum tops, crochet cardigans, floral swimwear, and summer-ready shoes that spotlight this year's top spring trends.

In celebration of the collection launch, AQUA and Kristopher Brock will host events and activations within Bloomingdale's stores and online at Bloomingdales.com including:

OnScreen with Kristopher Brock : On April 11 th at 4:00 pm ET , Kristopher will host a virtual OnScreen shopping event in the Bloomingdale's 59 th St Flagship store that will stream on Bloomingdales.com, highlighting pieces from the collection and his spring and summer must-haves.

AQUA & Kristopher Brock Meet & Greet : Following the OnScreen event from 5:30-7:30pm ET , Kristopher and the AQUA team will host a meet & greet at the Bloomingdale's 59 th St Flagship store, personally showcasing the collection to shoppers.

AQUA Hybrid Takeover: On April 15 th, shoppers at select Bloomingdale's store locations nationwide can enjoy special AQUA activations including live DJ and fashion illustrator in celebration of the AQUA & Kristopher Brock collection.

"Kris' background in tailoring and sophisticated design allowed AQUA to celebrate our favorite timeless spring trends," explains Denise Magid, Chief Merchant at Bloomingdale's. "We have always admired Kris and are thrilled to partner with him for this special collection. Each piece encapsulates AQUA's goal of offering customers timeless on-trend pieces with an emphasis on fit and structure, empowering our customer with femininity and ease. We look forward to sharing this romantic collaboration with shoppers this spring and summer."

"I've always naturally leaned into my romantic aesthetic because to me that is what is most beautiful, and I believe this style shines through in the 'Love You More' collection," says Kristopher Brock. "I designed this collection with AQUA and the Bloomingdale's team to empower customers to embrace strength through vulnerability, a theme that is highlighted through the design of the silhouettes."

The 25-piece collection ranges in price from $78-$168. To view and shop the AQUA & Kristopher Brock "Love You More" collection, visit Bloomingdales.com or Bloomingdale's stores nationwide starting April 10th.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 34 Bloomingdale's stores, 20 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores, and two Bloomie's stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com

About Kristopher Brock

Kristopher Brock is an American fashion designer, photographer, and entrepreneur who spent his childhood in Texas, moving to New York in 2009 to study fashion at Parsons School of Design. Brock began his design career as a tailor for some of the country's most esteemed houses. In 2014, his namesake womenswear brand, Brock Collection, was born. Within two years, Brock Collection had been selected as a finalist for the 2016 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award and took home the top prize. In 2017 and 2018 consecutively, Brock and his partner were nominated for CFDA's Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent. Brock is now focused on his upcoming ventures in design and creative direction collaborations for men's, active, women's contemporary, and footwear brands.

