ORIEN Researchers to Present Key Findings Utilizing M2GEN's Avatar Data at AACR Annual Meeting

Presentations highlight the utility of using real-world data to drive precision medicine forward

TAMPA, Fla., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M2GEN, an oncology-focused health informatics solutions company, today announced its participation as a presenter, exhibitor, and research partner at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting April 14-19, in Orlando, Florida. Eight poster presentations and one oral presentation will be presented at AACR, utilizing the lifetime patient-consented longitudinal clinicogenomic data from M2GEN's Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN) Avatar program, showcasing the collaboration of scientists across ORIEN, M2GEN, and other leading cancer centers across the nation.

These projects highlight research discoveries in pancreatic, bladder and multiple myeloma, and defining biomarkers that predict the therapeutic benefits with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Partnering with our 18 ORIEN members, M2GEN enables breakthrough scientific research to advance patient care by utilizing the richest real-world dataset in oncology, comprised of whole exome sequencing (WES), whole transcriptome sequencing (WTS), germline data, and lifetime clinical patient data.

"Spanning 18 of the nation's top cancer centers, our network's cornerstone is collaborative research and we're excited to have several of our highly engaged working groups presenting their findings at AACR23," said Ahmad A. Tarhini, MD, PhD and Chair, ORIEN Scientific Committee & ORIEN Immuno-Oncology RIG and Director, Cutaneous Clinical & Translational Research at H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute. "We are delighted that work from my group stemming from our ORIEN Immuno-Oncology Research Interest Group will be shared on Tuesday during an oral session focused on studies aimed at identifying better prognostic and predictive biomarkers of benefit from immunotherapies and defining mechanisms of immune resistance. We are hopeful our work will lead to a novel spectrum of tumor-based biomarkers for predicting response and toxicity risks with immune modulator therapeutics."

The schedule of ORIEN presentations at AACR 2023 includes:

Monday, April 17

Bioinformatics Applications in Cancer Biology 1 - Poster Session

Suhn K Rhie, PhD, of University of Southern California will present a poster entitled "The exploratory analysis of dysregulated transcription factor FOXC1 in pan-cancer" (Abstract: 2060 / 29: Full Text).

Bioinformatics Applications in Cancer Biology 2 - Poster Session

Mackenzie D. Postel, MD/PhD candidate at Keck School of Medicine of USC will present a poster entitled "Molecular and clinical correlates of genetic ancestry in a diverse, admixed cancer dataset" (Abstract: 3117 / 3: Full Text).

Tuesday, April 18

Immune-based Biomarkers for Prognostic and Predictive Benefit - Minisymposium

Tingyi Li, MS, will present an oral presentation entitled "The immune cell state atlas analysis predicts therapeutic benefits with immune checkpoint inhibitors" (Abstract: 5703: Full Text).

Drug Resistance in Molecular Targeted Therapies 4 / Regulation of Gene Expression in Drug Resistance - Poster Session

Emmanuelle Hodara, MD/PhD candidate at Keck School of Medicine of USC will present a poster entitled "M6A RNA modifications regulate expression of transcripts that promote transition to cisplatin resistance in bladder cancer" (Abstract: 3908 / 27: Full Text).

Inflammation and Tumor Progression Poster Session

Shankar Suman, PhD of Ohio State University will present a poster entitled "High intratumoral levels of Notch3 increase tumorigenesis and promote an immunosuppressive TME in EGFR-mutant NSCLC" (Abstract: 4650 / 7: Full Text).

Biomarkers of Therapeutic Benefit 5 - Poster Session

Francesco Maura, MD, will present a poster entitled "Individualized risk stratification in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma" (Abstract: 5453 / 3: Full Text).

Wednesday, April 19

Multi-omics Tumor Profiling - Poster Session

Bing-Jian Feng, PhD, will present a poster session entitled "Germline and somatic genomic profiling of urothelial carcinoma" (Abstract: 6074 / 14: Full Text).

Interactions Between the Microbiome, Cancer Cells, and Tumor Stromal - Poster Session

Caroline E. Wheeler will present a poster session entitled "Intra-tumor microbes identified by RNAseq improve predictions of response to immune checkpoint blockade in metastatic melanoma" (Abstract: 5904 / 15: Full Text).

Interactions Between the Microbiome, Cancer Cells, and Tumor Stromal - Poster Session

Daniel Spakowicz, PhD, MS, MPhil, will present a poster session entitled "The tumor microbiome associates with features of the tumor microenvironment, treatment outcomes, and histologies; a national collaboration of the exORIEN Consortium" (Abstract: 5907 / 18: Full Text).

M2GEN representatives look forward to meeting with colleagues, researchers, and current and future partners at our booth #1301 during the conference. To inquire about partnering with M2GEN and ORIEN, or to learn more about how our rich longitudinal clinicogenomic ORIEN AVATAR® dataset could support your research efforts, contact info@M2GEN.com.

About M2GEN

M2GEN is an oncology-focused bioinformatics solutions company advancing precision medicine and transforming cancer care through clinical and molecular data and analytics tools. The innovative dataset accelerates the discovery, development, and delivery of personalized therapies. M2GEN's Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN), an alliance of NCI-Designated cancer centers that gather de-identified and lifetime-consented clinical and genomic patient data for research purposes, enables a collaborative approach to the fight against cancer for patients today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.m2gen.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content:

SOURCE M2GEN