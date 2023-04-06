Roofed Right America Partners with Great Range Capital

MILWAUKEE, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Range Capital ("GRC"), a Kansas City-based private equity firm, has acquired Roofed Right America ("RRA" or the "Company"), a premier commercial roofing contractor specializing in re-roofing and maintenance and repair services. Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI with satellite locations in Texas and New Jersey, RRA offers a full suite of roofing solutions throughout the Central and Eastern United States.

Founded in 2006 by Adam Brissman, CEO, and Ricardo Herrera, COO, RRA leverages a technology-enabled approach to provide high quality service to a diverse range of commercial clients. Both Mr. Brissman and Mr. Herrera will remain in their roles post-closing, alongside the rest of RRA's management team, while also retaining significant ownership stakes. Their partnership with GRC will support the Company's ongoing execution of its organic growth strategy, while also establishing a scalable platform to grow via complimentary acquisitions.

Mr. Brissman commented, "We're thrilled to partner with GRC to execute upon our shared strategic vision for RRA. GRC's successful history of supporting businesses as they scale into market leaders was attractive to us, and we're excited to leverage their expertise and resources in our next phase of growth."

Mr. Herrera added "In addition to the resources GRC brings, we're appreciative of the strong cultural fit between our organizations. We look forward to working together as we grow RRA in both existing and new markets, and via acquisitions."

Ed Cettina of Cettina Infrastructure Advisors ("CIA") advised GRC on the transaction and joined RRA's Board as Executive Chairman at closing. Mr. Cettina has over 35 years of experience in the real estate, design and construction sectors, previously serving as Global COO of AECOM's construction division prior to founding CIA. Also advising was Seth Deutsch, a GRC Industry Advisor possessing extensive experience supporting tech-enabled businesses within the B2B services, professional services and construction sectors. Mr. Deutsch also joined RRA's Board at closing.

"Adam and Ricardo have built an impressive business with significant potential for future growth," commented Mr. Cettina. "We're all excited to partner with the two of them and their team to take RRA to the next level."

Mark Robinson, Managing Director at GRC, noted "It's impossible not to be inspired by the passion and vision Adam and Ricardo have for RRA's future. We're honored to be their partners and enthusiastic about playing an active role in the next chapter of RRA's story."

About Roofed Right America

Roofed Right America LLC provides re-roofing and maintenance and repair services to a diverse range of commercial clients. Learn more at roofedright.com.

About Great Range Capital

Great Range Capital, a private equity firm based in greater Kansas City, primarily targets equity investments in Midwestern companies with revenues ranging from $20 to $150 million. Learn more at greatrangecapital.com.

