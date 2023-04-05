GREAT VOYAGES. GREAT SAVINGS! QUARK EXPEDITIONS ANNOUNCES ALL-SEASONS POLAR PROMO SALE

SEATTLE, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, has brought back last season's popular Polar Promo Sale offering travelers up to 40% off voyages to the Arctic and Antarctic, plus a variety of booking incentives that apply to all upcoming seasons.

"We're very excited to enhance this season's Polar Promo Sale by adding more money-saving incentives to help travelers fulfill their long-awaited dream of a polar adventure," said Thomas Lennartz , Vice-president of Sales and Client Experience for Quark Expeditions

"In addition to saving up to 40%, our guests will receive a $1,000 USD flight credit off the top of their trip cost and a $250 shipboard credit on select itineraries," said Lennartz. "Plus, guests can save an additional 10% if they pay in full at time of booking on select voyages."



To recap the guest benefits of this Polar Promo Sale:

Guests gets up to 40% off select Arctic and Antarctic voyages.

Guests receive a $1,000 USD flight credit off the top of their trip cost on select itineraries.

Guests get a $250 shipboard credit on all Antarctic 2024-2025 itineraries.

Plus, an additional 10% savings if they pay in full at time of booking on select itineraries.



Because this Polar Promo sale crosses all four seasons, it will appeal to all travelers whether they wish to witness thousand-fold penguin colonies in Antarctica, vast glaciers, sculpted ice-bergs, snow-capped mountains where so few humans have ever set foot, or the sensational experience of observing a polar bear in its natural Arctic setting.



Quark Expeditions Polar Promo sale runs April 4 to July 4, 2023.



View our Polar Promo offers.

About Quark Expeditions: Specializing exclusively in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading innovator of polar adventure since the company took the first group of consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991. Quark Expeditions has been innovating ever since. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers—some of them equipped with helicopters—Quark Expeditions delivers deeply immersive polar experiences—and is able to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than anyone else. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, wildlife experts and researchers, Quark Expeditions offers an onboard program that enriches the passenger experience.

About Ultramarine:

The technologically-advanced Ultramarine, the newest addition to the Quark Expeditions fleet, is a game-changer in polar exploration. Equipped with two twin-engine Airbus 145 helicopters, 20 quick-launching Zodiacs and the largest portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the industry, Ultramarine changes the way guests explore the Polar Regions. Other features include a spa, sauna with floor-to-ceiling windows, fitness centre, yoga space, spacious rooms and two restaurants plus a lounge and presentation theatre. Ultramarine has been designed with advanced sustainability systems that help preserve the pristine Polar Regions for the next generation of explorers. Ultramarine has an Ice Class rating of 1A+ and Polar Class rating of PC6, which contribute to the vessel's superior standards of safety standard. The ship's innovative sustainability features, which help reduce its environmental footprint, include a micro auto gasification system (MAGS), which is capable of converting onboard waste into energy, eliminating the need for the transportation of waste.



About Travelopia: Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

Specializing in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for over 25 years, offering Arctic and Antarctic cruises on specially-equipped small expedition vessels, icebreakers, and unique land-based adventures. (PRNewswire)

