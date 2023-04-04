Bright Pattern and EasyPay Solutions Announce Partnership Offering Integrated Payments Solutions for Call Centers

Bright Pattern and EasyPay Solutions combine both conversational and traditional IVR with payment acceptance services to improve billing efficiency, reduce operational costs and boost agent productivity for Call Centers.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of omnichannel communication software for Call Centers, and EasyPay Solutions, a provider of integrated payments acceptance services, have partnered to offer seamless payment capture functionality within the Bright Pattern AI-powered, omnichannel Call Center software and service management solutions.

Bright Pattern partners with EasyPay Solutions to help contact centers process payment more efficiently (PRNewswire)

Through its partnership with EasyPay Solutions, Bright Pattern delivers a solution allowing businesses to easily and securely accept payments and settle funds efficiently and seamlessly. EasyPay Solutions adds important payment functionality to Bright Pattern's existing PCI compliant, omnichannel capabilities, causing Bright Pattern users to process customer payment information quickly and efficiently.

"By combining the Bright Pattern omnichannel platform with EasyPay Solutions integrated payment acceptance services, Call Center operators can connect traditional and conversational IVR to payment acceptance services, improving billing efficiency, reducing operational costs, and boosting agent productivity." said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "The integration of EasyPay Solutions eliminates the need for third-party processors and improves efficiency for businesses and their Call Centers."

"With increasing consumer-vendor interaction over conversational IVR, chatbot AI, CRM, and full-featured mobile apps, the integration of EasyPay Solutions will allow Bright Pattern Call Centers to capture payments in an engaging and convenient environment, capitalizing on the tremendous growth of this consumer trend." said Stephen Goodrich, CEO of EasyPay.

EasyPay and Bright Pattern enable Call Centers to consolidate payment collection and settlement processes into a seamless experience that improves efficiency and reduces processing costs in a PCI certified environment.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful all-in-one omnichannel contact center solution, with over 500 Call Centers in 26 countries, including Bank of America, Bell24, Cable and Wireless, City of Brampton, Community Medical, Detroit Water, Enercare, EY, First Bank, Hairclub, Hurtigruten, Mediterranean Shipping Company, Naver, Officeworks, Pepsi, Randstad, SEIU, Southern Cross Health Insurance, Sun Country Airlines, Sylvan Learning, United Power, VW Bentley, YMCA, and Zillow. Bright Pattern is the highest rated omnichannel platform by customers and analysts , with the shortest time to deploy, and the fastest ROI in the industry.

About EasyPay Solutions

EasyPay Solutions has provided creative and omnichannel payment solutions for over two decades to a wide range of users, leveraging its PCI certified payment gateway, APIs, and Virtual Terminal products, in the provision of payments acceptance services to some of the nation's best-known names.

Bright Pattern Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bright Pattern) (PRNewswire)

