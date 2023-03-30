Xpanse Goes to Market with OCR Tool, Middleware Platform and DATA Advisory Practice

MBA Tech attendees invited to visit booth #300 at San Jose Convention Center to learn about Podium, DASH and DATA

—Company to unveil Podium's new order management platform features on the main event stage on April 4—

SEATTLE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xpanse, a provider of innovative solutions for the financial services and mortgage industries, will debut DASH, a configurable, end-to-end document automation platform, and DATA, a newly launched data advisory practice specializing in the use of Snowflake technology, at the upcoming MBA Technology Solutions Conference & Expo. Additionally, Xpanse will demo Podium, an intelligent order management platform, on the main event stage at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4 at the San Jose Convention Center.

"In just over three years, Xpanse has grown tremendously by creating new products and services to better serve mortgage and financial services companies and enhance their strategic planning initiatives," said Kevin VanHowe, head of data practice at Xpanse. "At a time when reducing overhead and improving efficiency is a top priority for most organizations, we look forward to showcasing our latest innovations in San Jose and letting everyone know that we're here to help."

Podium is Xpanse's intelligent order management platform that centralizes communications between lenders and service providers. Podium tracks and manages title, closing, appraisal, flood, automated valuation model (AVM), and tax information orders, delivering pipeline transparency and real-time provider performance insights.

Podium offers "SLA" scorecards that provide actionable insights, offering real-time data on performance without the need for time-consuming manual analysis. With Podium, informed decisions about provider allocation are made instantly, ensuring the right provider is selected every time.

Don J., Operations vice president from a top five mortgage lender and a Podium user, said, "The SLA scorecards are life changing. Having the data in front of everyone's face and [having the] true visibility about what you're being measured against is phenomenal. The vendors can self-manage, and I save at least 10 hours per month on manual reporting."

DASH is Xpanse's touchless document processing platform that automates document classification and extracts essential data from those files. Capable of processing 1,500 pages per minute, DASH helps organizations process documents quickly, more accurately and efficiently, compared to manual methods. Nearly 700 document types, such as pay stubs, W-2 forms, Closing Disclosures and notes, have already been programmed into the DASH platform.

Developed based on insights gained from various mortgage operations and subject matter experts, DASH brings together optical character recognition (OCR), artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), and recognition capabilities to scan and process a wide variety of documents, from simple forms to unstructured documents. Benchmarked to process 25 pages per second, DASH's low-code/no-code design also provides end users with the ability to configure new templates, initiate changes and train the platform in real time without the assistance of an IT professional.

The Xpanse DATA advisory practice aims at helping companies with their cloud migration journey—helping to develop the best scalable strategy to implement, operationalize, and optimize their data on Snowflake, an elastically scalable cloud data warehouse technology. As a Snowflake Elite Partner, DATA helps mortgage and financial services companies use their data insights to drive business results and improve outcomes. On average, early DATA clients have seen a 73% reduction in total cost of ownership compared to their previous data platforms, a 60% reduction in platform maintenance and administration costs, and a 61% reduction in data processing jobs.

Xpanse focuses on helping financial services and mortgage lending companies drive business efficiencies and increase accuracy. The company has proactively obtained SOC 2 compliance, ensuring customers that their data is protected from any unusual, unauthorized or suspicious activity.

Attendees at the MBA Technology Solutions Conference & Expo 2023 are invited to visit Xpanse's booth (#300) at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center during the following exhibit hours:

To schedule a demo to see DASH and Podium in action or learn more about Xpanse's DATA practice, please email sales@xpanse.com. For more information about Xpanse, visit xpanse.com.

About Xpanse

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Xpanse delivers innovative solutions for the financial services and mortgage industry. The company uses technology, design and data to deliver digital products and services that help organizations Level Up. Xpanse's mission is to maximize efficiencies through data accuracy and automation. For more information, please visit xpanse.com.

