TRUFF Releases a Limited-Edition Collectible Pack with Nintendo + Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUFF, the truffle brand known for reimagining and elevating pantry staples, announced a partnership with Nintendo, Illumination and Universal Pictures' action-packed new animated comedy adventure, The Super Mario Bros. Movie (in theaters April 5). Fans can look forward to a The Super Mario Bros. Movie Collectible Pack that features the brand's three best-selling truffle-infused hot sauces in special 6 oz. bottles with custom labels, colorful geometric caps and an exclusive Mushroom Kingdom VIP gift box.

"At TRUFF, we're known for our dedication to adventurous flavors. And that all starts with our signature ingredient, the black winter truffle," says Nick Guillen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of TRUFF. "So when we first glimpsed the spectacular Mushroom Kingdom and the adorable and cheerful character Toad featured in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, we were instantly inspired. We had clearly found another brand who celebrates mushrooms as much as we do."

This release is a playful way for TRUFF to introduce the truffle - aka "the crown jewel of mushrooms" - to the passionate global fan base behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The set is a flavor-forward ode to Mushroom Kingdom and is reimagined with the film's heroes:

Toad is presented on the TRUFF Original Hot Sauce, an intricate blend of ripe red chili peppers, real black truffle, agave nectar, and savory spices. This combination of ingredients delivers a flavor profile unprecedented to hot sauce.

Mario is displayed on the TRUFF Hotter Hot Sauce, a jalapeño rich blend of red chili peppers, black truffle, agave nectar, and red habanero powder.

Princess Peach is featured on the TRUFF White Truffle Hot Sauce, a blend of ripe red chili peppers infused with white truffle and agave nectar. This variety is then sprinkled with coriander for a brighter and decadent sensation.

With its distinctive flavor profile and pristine bottle, TRUFF has taken its line of pantry staples from a condiment to a conversation point. The brand has a distinct presence online with its coveted Instagram account, @sauce, where it seamlessly merges the culinary world with pop culture and boasts the largest following of any hot sauce on social media. With multiple awards, celebrity chef co-signs, and the title for best-selling hot sauce on Amazon and Whole Foods Market, TRUFF ranks #1 on NielsenIQ's Brand Score (a performance metric assessing brand value).

Starting the day the film opens, on April 5 at 10am PST / 1pm EST, the exclusive collectible box will be available only at TRUFF.com/MARIOMOVIE to purchase for $69.99. Fans can join the waitlist starting today to get notified the second it goes live. This ultra-limited release will only be available while supplies last.

