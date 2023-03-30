New American Funding Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Mortgage Lender Has Spent Two Decades Creating Customers for Life

TUSTIN, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding is proud to be celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023. The nationwide mortgage lender, which was founded in 2003 by Rick and Patty Arvielo, began as a call center with just a handful of employees.

Under the Arvielos' vision, the company has grown into the largest Latina-owned mortgage company in the U.S., one that helps tens of thousands of individuals and families buy a home or refinance their mortgage every year.

NAF has also grown into something more meaningful, a company that makes a real difference in the country. Today, New American Funding is a mission-driven mortgage lender that leads by example in helping individuals and families from all walks of life with their home loan needs.

From first-time homebuyers to those buying their forever home to those looking to refinance to those in minority and underserved communities and so many others, NAF believes in building relationships with customers for life by helping them with every step of their home loan journey.

"We believe that every person, in every community, deserves the opportunity to become a homeowner," NAF Co-Founder and CEO Patty Arvielo said. "We believe in the power of homeownership and know the impact it has on families and communities. We are so grateful to be able to help so many people achieve the dream of homeownership and create generational wealth for their families. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we honor all the families who we've helped secure the place they call home."

New American Funding also recently commemorated its 20th anniversary by unveiling a new modern brand for itself and its family of companies. As NAF enters its next phase, this innovative branding will help customers, real estate agents, loan officers, and everyone else involved in the mortgage process understand what makes NAF and its family of companies special.

Over the last 20 years, the company has grown to become one of the county's top mortgage lenders with a nationwide network of more than 165 locations. The company provides its Loan Officers and Real Estate Agent partners with all the tools they need to succeed, including cutting-edge proprietary technology like NAF Connect, which provides real estate agents with real-time insights into all stages of the loan process.

NAF is also an industry leader thanks to unique programs that match the needs of today's homebuyers and sellers, competitive rates, industry-leading turn times, a servicing department that leads the nation in customer satisfaction, technology solutions that ease the mortgage process for all involved, and much more.

Beyond that, NAF continually outperforms other large lenders when it comes to lending to minorities. NAF's efforts in these overlooked communities include the New American Dream and Latino Focus initiatives, which reach out to the Black and Hispanic communities to increase homeownership rates through customized educational materials, virtual events, accessibility to credit, and more.

As a result of these initiatives, the company's purchase lending consistently outstretches the industry percentage in lending to minorities, based on the most recently available data. By working carefully and thoughtfully with minority borrowers, New American Funding is enabling the minority community to build wealth, stabilize communities, and create generational opportunities.

NAF has also built one of the mortgage industry's most diverse workforces through the company's belief in hiring "mirrors," people who are familiar with cultural differences and equipped to help those in minority communities. As a result, the company has significantly grown its minority employment in the last several years.

The company is also a leader in culture. NAF has repeatedly been named one of the nation's best workplaces by numerous organizations, including ranking #3 for companies with 2,500 employees or more on the 2023 Top Workplaces USA list. The company has also been named a Best Workplace for Parents, Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance, Best Workplace for Women, and a Best Workplace for Millennials by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work®.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 244,700+ loans for approximately $64.5 billion and more than 165 nationwide locations. In 2022, New American Funding was ranked #1 by J.D. Power in Customer Satisfaction among Mortgage Servicers. The company was also named #18 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

