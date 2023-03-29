OpenFin Adds Real-Time News Coverage from Dow Jones to Its Workspace Platform

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenFin, the operating system (OS) of enterprise productivity, today announced it has partnered with Dow Jones to integrate trusted news, unique insights and expert analysis into desktops at major banks, asset and wealth management firms.

Under the new partnership, financial firms and professional subscribers can have seamless access to Dow Jones Newswires' market-moving news, real-time alerts and editor-curated top stories directly within the OpenFin Workspace platform. Dow Jones' premium, real-time services also include content from The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch and Investor's Business Daily. This content will seamlessly interoperate with other applications and information sources, providing a personalized, contextualized and integrated market view that accelerates financial decision-making.

Joe Cappitelli, General Manager, Dow Jones Newswires commented: "Institutional investors and wealth managers need trusted, best-in-class content to capitalize on breaking news and gain a competitive advantage. By partnering with OpenFin, we are able to integrate our market-moving news, data and insights directly into our customers' personal workspace. This enhances the user experience and provides them with the context to make smarter, faster trading decisions and build their book of business."

OpenFin Workspace is powering the next-generation digital experience for financial firms, offering complex windowing, advanced search, actionable notifications and application discovery. The platform's open model enables financial institutions to easily create Workspaces composed of best-of-breed apps and content from multiple providers. This extends reach and impact for content providers, maximizes return on investment for financial institutions and significantly enhances productivity for end users. The software is now used at more than 3,800 banks, wealth and asset management firms in 60+ countries.

Adam Toms, OpenFin COO and CEO Europe said: "Dow Jones is one of the world's largest and most respected providers of market-moving news and insights. With this new collaboration, Dow Jones Newswires can be embedded in an end user's workflow, fully integrated with all the other apps they use. We're delighted to work with Dow Jones and its family of premium, trusted brands to make this rich, high-value content available to OpenFin Workspace customers."

Move Fast. Break Nothing. OpenFin is The Operating System of Enterprise Productivity, enabling app distribution, workspace management and workflow automation. OpenFin OS currently runs at more than 3,800 banks and buy-side firms with thousands of internal apps and apps from the global vendor community. OpenFin investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Barclays, In-Q-Tel, CME Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, HSBC, ING Ventures, J.P. Morgan, NYCA Partners, Pivot Investment Partners, Standard Chartered and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital among others. The company is based in New York with an office in London and presence in Hong Kong and Singapore.

