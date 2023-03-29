K&N Repositions for Growth With New Intake System Pricing and Line Extension

Industry Leaders Make a Big Move in Popular Vehicle Upgrade

Price Reduction and New Product Offering

RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K&N Engineering, a leading manufacturer of high-performance intake systems, is excited to announce a series of changes that will make its products more accessible and affordable for customers. Effective immediately, K&N will reduce prices across intake products within the K&N brand family, including AEM, Airaid, and Spectre. This decision comes after two years of challenges due to the labor, material costs, and supply chain disruptions that have driven up pricing for the industry as a whole.

K&N has been able to reduce some operational costs through increased efficiencies in manufacturing, including improved performance from its new plant in Grand Prairie, Texas, and greater efficiencies in the supply chain. K&N is committed to continuously working for its customers and enhancing business growth across all channels. These cost savings are a way to show its dedication to providing the best products at an affordable cost to new and existing consumers.

Furthermore, the company is proud to announce new development of over fifty intakes with both Dryflow synthetic and oiled cotton options on new and top-selling applications in the coming months. These new offerings give consumers more choice when selecting the right intake system for their vehicle. K&N recognizes that each customer has unique needs and preferences, and this range of options will allow them to select the intake system that best meets their needs. Additionally, K&N is bringing back discontinued SKUs to offer additional options for less popular vehicles.

"We are excited to announce these new products and pricing, and look forward to taking full advantage of our new world class U.S. operations," said K&N CEO, Randy Bays. "These new initiatives are part of the larger plan to better serve our customers, dealers, and distributors."

K&N has been providing high-quality filtration products to customers for over 50 years, and this commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is a testament to the company's longevity and success.

ABOUT K&N ENGINEERING

Since 1969, K&N® has been an industry-leader in filtration technology—offering products including air filters, intake systems, and more to increase performance, protection, and longevity in thousands of vehicle applications for automotive enthusiasts worldwide. A long and storied racing heritage continues to contribute to the development of products for all types of vehicles and engines. For more information about K&N, visit knfilters.com.

