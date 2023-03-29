The Alabama Tourism Department Declares 2023 The Year of Alabama Birding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama hosts 430 bird species within its borders, and to a bird lover's delight, the Alabama Tourism Department is announcing a year-long celebration with its new Year of Alabama Birding campaign. Bird lovers and bird enthusiasts are invited to flock to the state to birdwatch or participate in other birding activities to immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of Alabama's feathered friends.

From the majestic bald eagle to the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker to the crowd-pleasing painted bunting, visitors will be in awe of the many species they see as they journey through Alabama's eight birding trails and over 280 birding sites. These can be found from the foothills of the Appalachians to the sugar-white sandy beaches of the Gulf Coast.

As the year unfolds, a series of promotional activities will jumpstart visitors' Alabama birding experience. Travelers can relax as well as listen to the peaceful sounds of Relax with Birdsong found at any of the state's eight official welcome centers. Travelers will be able to listen to the Sounds of Happy playlist online or by streaming on select audio platforms. Find Your Flock is an online quiz that will associate travelers with the birds they most resemble and where they can find them. Follow a Birder is documentary-style content as seen through the eyes of local experts. Travelers also may share their Alabama birding photos with website visitors. These interactive activities were created by Intermark Group, the Alabama Tourism Department's agency of record.

"A world of wonderful sights and sounds await those who travel to Alabama," said Lee Sentell, director of the Alabama Tourism Department. "The Year of Alabama Birding will be an experience that will focus on the state's birding trails and habitats. We're offering people an opportunity to commune with nature in a unique and relaxing way."

About the Alabama Tourism Department:

The Alabama Tourism Department has won honors from the World Travel Market: London, United States Travel Association, National Council of State Tourism Directors, Travel Weekly magazine, the Southeast Tourism Society, Southern Public Relations Federation and American Advertising Federation for its marketing campaigns. In 2021, Alabama's tourism economy rebounded significantly through the Tourism Department's marketing initiatives, resulting in over 28 million visitors vacationing in Alabama and spending a record nearly $20 billion on tourism activities. For more information, visit Alabama.Travel.

