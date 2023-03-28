Tyler Bolander Joins Lockton as Senior Vice President of Regional Operations

DALLAS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton Companies, the world's largest privately held independent insurance brokerage firm, announced today that Tyler Bolander has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Regional Operations. Bolander brings over 15 years of industry experience to the role and will be based in Lockton's Dallas, Texas office.

Bolander is a seasoned employee benefits and insurance professional with a deep understanding of the complex needs of clients across a range of industries. In his new role, he will be part of Lockton's global operations team focused on the company's continued growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tyler to our team," said Said Taiym, U.S. Chief Operating Officer. "His wealth of experience and client-centric approach make him a valuable addition to Lockton. We look forward to seeing the impact he will have on our continued success."

Prior to joining Lockton, Bolander held leadership positions at several leading insurance companies, including most recently, Managing Partner and Office Leader for Mercer's Dallas operations. He holds a bachelor's degree from Indiana University.

"I am excited to join Lockton and work with a team that is dedicated to providing innovative solutions to clients," said Bolander. "Lockton's reputation for client service and its commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with my own values. I look forward to helping our clients navigate their complex challenges and achieve their business goals."

