Rohlik Financial Group Advisors Join Cetera Advisor Networks

Team overseeing $1 billion in assets under administration joining Cetera Advisor Networks via AdvisorNet Financial

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), an at-scale wealth hub that offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support and services, announced today that the advisors of Rohlik Financial Group have joined Cetera Advisor Networks via AdvisorNet Financial, one of the largest regions within Cetera Advisor Networks. Rohlik Financial Group, led by Brent Rohlik* and Suzanne Holt**, CFP®, APMA®, oversees approximately $1 billion for clients, as of January 30, 2023***, and was previously affiliated with Regulus Financial Group. With offices in Minneapolis, MN and Rockford, IL, the team of six professionals includes Andy Irlbeck**, financial advisor, and Rachel Stoneberg****, senior director, retirement plan services, and delivers comprehensive retirement planning services and holistic financial planning to clients in several key markets in northwest Illinois and Wisconsin.

Cetera Financial Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

"As we contemplated the best path forward for our future, it quickly became clear that Cetera and AdvisorNet deliver the best combination of industry-leading resources, technology and support to empower our growth goals," Rohlik and Holt said. "As we expand our wealth management offerings and deliver more advisory business, AdvisorNet and Cetera are the right home for our close-knit team of professionals and for our clients. We look forward to hands-on collaboration with the AdvisorNet and Cetera teams as we continue to evolve our business and find new and innovative ways to serve our clients."

"We welcome Brent, Suzanne, and the entire Rohlik Financial Group team to AdvisorNet," said Mike Townsend, SVP of business development at AdvisorNet. "We are confident the team will benefit from the scale that is important to their business, along with a powerful combination of Cetera's established resources and national reach paired with the local support and community at AdvisorNet."

"The Rohlik Financial Group team shares our client-first values and vision, and we welcome them to Cetera Advisor Networks," said Tim Stinson, president of Cetera Advisor Networks. "We believe Brent, Suzanne and their team are positioned well to achieve their goals and we are here to support them every step of the way. The team will fit in well at Cetera Advisor Networks and we look forward to working together for years to come."

The Rohlik Financial Group team rounds out a strong first quarter for Cetera's business development, with several large-scale affiliations following a record year of recruiting in 2022.

Click here for more information about Rohlik Financial Group, click here for more information about AdvisorNet and click here for more information about Cetera.

About Cetera Financial Group®

An at-scale wealth hub, Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera instead creatively addresses advisors' and institutions' unique needs, whether they are seeking to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Cetera's approach empowers advisors to affiliate in whichever way they deem most appropriate. During the professional life cycle of their practice, the Cetera wealth hub helps to ensure each advisor's affiliation model identifies and ignites growth levers in a way that helps increase the value of their practice, people, and legacy. Cetera delivers holistic, unbiased financial planning and advice to Main Street investors, helping them achieve their version of financial wellbeing at all life stages. For financial professionals, Cetera provides growth and succession resources, an enhanced advisor tech stack and importantly, an experience where financial professionals don't feel like a number, but an integral part of Cetera's rich and thriving ecosystem.

Home to more than 8,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $322 billion in assets under administration and $115 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2022. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 14,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

* Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a broker/dealer. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

** Registered Representative offering securities and advisory services through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a broker/dealer and Registered Investment Advisor. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

*** Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera up to January 30, 2023.

**** Registered Representative of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group