NEWS FLASH! PRESSTO SEES EXPONENTIAL GROWTH WITHIN EARLY LAUNCH OF GENERATIVE AI INTEGRATION

The First EdTech Platform To Put The Power of Generative AI in The Hands Of Teachers Results In More Than 875% User Increase

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Within a month of its official launch, edtech startup Pressto has seen unprecedented growth. The first-to-market generative AI for teachers is a classroom ready platform that has yielded over 1,300 teachers and 5,000 student sign-ups - totaling an 875% overall user increase - from more than 700 schools across the country.

"Based on our years of research, we know that both the desire to find alternative tools to motivate writing, as well as the need to remain ahead of students when it comes to AI in the classroom is essential, so we are not surprised that teachers are quickly embracing Pressto and our user numbers are growing at such a rapid pace," says Pressto Founder and CEO, Daniel Stedman. "There hasn't been a disruptor in writing in decades until now, and Pressto has found a way to implement this new wave of AI technology to help educators with writing instruction."

Pressto's unique capabilities and innovative approach resulted in early accolades for the beta version, including an honorable mention in the Education Category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards. The platform has continued to push the boundaries of innovation and has since transformed into the first platform to put AI in the hands of teachers, empowering them with tools and knowledge needed to utilize AI confidently and effectively in their classrooms.

The all-new AI Assignment Assistant generates customized writing prompts on any topic or subject, at any grade level and in any curriculum within seconds. These prompts are then linked to structured writing experiences, helping teachers enhance their students' writing and critical thinking skills by empowering them with scaffolds, such as writing blocks, different writing styles, signal words, and important words and phrases. Great for differentiated learning styles, Pressto enables teachers with the ability to address the needs of all their students and align any subject to an individual's particular interests.

"We've seen students who once struggled to put their thoughts into words start to confidently express themselves through writing. We've seen students who lacked the motivation to write become passionate about the craft. And we've seen students who never thought they could excel in writing exceed their own expectations, which has been one of the most incredible and truly rewarding experiences since we launched in late January," adds Stedman.

The newest version of Pressto integrates with Google Classroom and will continue to be offered for free for the 2022/2023 school year. Many of the current schools signed up in Pressto are located throughout 49 US states, Canada, the UK, India, and New Zealand. To learn more about Pressto, please visit www.pressto.ai .

ABOUT PRESSTO AI

Pressto AI was founded in 2021 by Daniel Stedman, the co-founder of Brooklyn Magazine and Northside Media. Pressto develops proprietary educational technology that is designed to transform the way writing is taught and learned in the digital classroom. Pressto provides an environment that makes writing fun and purposeful for students and time-saving and easier for teachers. Pressto's Junior Journalist Program provides students with real-world, project-based learning opportunities in conjunction with local Mayor's offices, and the platform was acknowledged as an honorable mention in the Education Category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards. To learn more, visit www.pressto.ai.

