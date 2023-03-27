Lovepop Reaches Incredible Milestone: 50 Million Magical Moments

BOSTON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovepop has created 50 million magical moments!

Lovepop Founders Wombi Rose and John Wise (PRNewswire)

Lovepop the world's leading designer of cards and engineered gifts announces creating 50 million magical moments.

Founded in 2014 by Naval Architects Wombi Rose and John Wise, Lovepop is on a mission to create one billion magical moments and today announced their progress against the goal.

"When we set out on this mission, one billion seemed like such a huge number! But we've proven we can do it and we will. I could not be more thankful for our amazing customers and team for believing in the mission and being on this journey with us," said Wombi Rose, CEO.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Lovepop is partnering with Cards for Hospitalized Kids, a charitable organization that provides handmade cards to children who are hospitalized. During the week of March 25th thru March 31st at midnight EST, for every order made on Lovepop.com, Lovepop will donate a card to kids who need it the most.

"There is absolutely no better way to celebrate this occasion than to make more magical moments for these children and to elevate this organization who serves this community every single day," said John Wise, President.

About Cards for Hospitalized Kids

Cards for Hospitalized Kids (CFHK) is a charitable organization that spreads hope, joy and magic to hospitalized kids across America through uplifting, handmade cards. CFHK distributes cards to Children's Hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses across the country spreading strength & smiles to as many hospitalized kids as possible. Since their inception, over 500,000 kids in hospitals in all 50 states have received cards and they believe this is just the beginning!

About Lovepop

Lovepop is on a mission to create one billion magical moments. Following an appearance on Shark Tank in 2015, and investment by Kevin O'Leary, Lovepop has helped its customers create 50,000,000 magical moments to date. Founded by naval architects John Wise and Wombi Rose, Lovepop combines art and engineering to design cards engineered to create connection. Whether you're celebrating a holiday, an important milestone, or an everyday moment, Lovepop's thousands of unique designs make it easy to share love with meaning, creativity, and fun. For more information visit lovepop.com.

