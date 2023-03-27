LG HONORED WITH GM'S 'SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR' AWARD

Recognized for LG's Outstanding Contributions as a Top Supplier in 2022 for Infotainment and Telematics Category

SEOUL, South Korea, March 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has been recognized by General Motors (GM) as an excellent supplier for its achievements in the areas of infotainment and telematics at GM's 31st Annual Supplier of the Year Award. This year's ceremony, which took place this week in Texas, USA, centered on the theme of 'Momentum'.

LG Electronics (LG) has been recognized by General Motors (GM) as an excellent supplier for its achievements in the areas of infotainment and telematics at GM’s 31st Annual Supplier of the Year Award. (PRNewswire)

For nearly two decades, LG and GM have been teaming up to bring new innovations to the automotive industry. GM selected LG's telematics control module for its OnStar service in 2006, and in 2016, based on an electric vehicle project carried out in partnership with LG. LG also provided the world's first digital cockpit with P-OLED automotive displays for the groundbreaking 2021 New Cadillac Escalade, helping to raise the advanced in-vehicle experience and human-machine interface (HMI) design to new heights.

During the recent pandemic, LG continued to furnish GM with high-quality auto parts without any interruption, despite the difficulties caused by the ongoing global semiconductor shortage. Last year, LG also received the Supply Chain Guarantee Award from SAIC General Motors (SAIC-GM), the joint venture between GM and China's largest automaker, SAIC Motor. Since 2014, GM has named LG a trustworthy supplier six times.

Through an extensive research and development program, and based on digitalization and the use of its advanced core technologies, LG is focusing on delivering new in-car experiences and greater value to its automaker partners. As part of this, LG is creating an innovative HMI for software-defined vehicles (SDV) that will integrate various vehicle components, collecting and analyzing real-time environmental data. The information displayed through the new HMI will support drivers to make better on-road decisions and help enhance the comfort and safety of all driving occupants.

"We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry," said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team."

"As our steady and solid partnership with GM suggests, LG has become a trusted and respected innovative partner to leading players in the automotive industry," said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company. "Moving forward, LG will continue to collaborate, create and contribute to the realization of the future mobility era."

About LG Electronics Vehicle Component Solutions Company

The LG Vehicle component Solutions Company is bringing human-centric innovations to the auto industry. Having secured its position as a trusted and innovative partner, the company continues to provide intelligent and environmentally responsible solutions including in-vehicle infotainment, connectivity, and automotive vision systems. As an 'Innovation Partner for Future Mobility', LG is committed to diversifying its portfolio to further strengthened its capabilities with acquisitions including automotive lighting systems provider, ZKW Group, and vehicle cybersecurity company Cybellum, as well as the joint venture, LG Magna e-Powertrain. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility.

