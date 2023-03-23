New evidence demonstrates Smith+Nephew's COBLATION™ Technology can accelerate patient recovery with fewer complications compared with total tonsillectomy techniques

LONDON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces results from new scientific research that shows its COBLATION Intracapsular Tonsillectomy (CIT) technique can lead to improved post-operative outcomes in patients versus total tonsillectomy techniques. The research was recently published online by OTO Open: The Open Access Journal of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Foundation.

The research – a systematic literature review with meta-analysis – evaluated 17 clinical studies on 6,501 paediatric and adult patients who received either CIT or total tonsillectomy for recurrent tonsillitis or obstructive sleep apnoea over a twenty-year period. It demonstrates that, compared to total tonsillectomy, patients who received CIT presented the following improved outcomes:

Fewer post-operative complications: 64% less likely to experience post-tonsillectomy haemorrhage* (PTH). 1

Reduction in pain severity, duration and post-operative analgesia use: Pain scores at day one and week one were significantly lower, average time to pain-free was reduced by 4.2 days, and average duration of analgesia use was reduced by 4.1 days. 1

Faster return to normal activity and diet: On average, patients reported a return to normal activity 2.8 days faster and a return to normal diet 3.5 days faster.1

"We are thrilled to share the findings of this meta-analysis," said Meghan Mavity, Vice President and General Manager Global ENT for Smith+Nephew. "The impact that this technology and technique have on patient outcomes is clear and reflects our commitment to ensuring surgeons have the tools they need to make a significant improvement in patients' lives."

COBLATION Intracapsular Tonsillectomy involves the removal of all, or the majority, of tonsil tissue while maintaining the integrity of the underlying capsule. By comparison, traditional total tonsillectomy removes all tonsil tissue as well as the underlying capsule, which results in exposure of the muscle bed and the blood vessels that lie within the muscle. CIT is achieved using COBLATION Technology, proprietary to Smith+Nephew, which creates a controlled, stable plasma field at a low relative temperature, resulting in minimal thermal damage and precise removal of surrounding soft tissue. Intracapsular Tonsillectomy is growing in popularity with 20% of paediatric otolaryngologists performing this procedure in the US.2

For more information about COBLATION Intracapsular Tonsillectomy, please visit https://www.smith-nephew.com/en/health-care-professionals/products/ear-nose-and-throat/coblation-technology-for-adenotonsillectomy#referencematerials

References

1. Sedgwick MJ, Saunders C, Bateman N. Intracapsular tonsillectomy using plasma ablation versus total tonsillectomy: a systematic literature review and meta-analysis. OTO Open. 2023;7:e22.

2. Huoh KC, Haidar YM, Dunn BS. Current status and future trends: paediatric intracapsular tonsillectomy in the United States. Laryngoscope. 2021;131 Suppl 2:S1–S9.

* For details on Smith+Nephew's COBLATION™ Technology products, product information, including indications for use, contraindications, precautions and warnings, please consult the product's applicable Instructions for Use (IFU) prior to use. Post Tonsillectomy Haemorrhage (PTH) is a potentially serious complication that has been reported in literature for both adult and paediatric patients.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 19,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.2 billion in 2022. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of Covid, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of Covid; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting healthcare providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of Covid); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal and financial compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of Covid); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; relationships with healthcare professionals; reliance on information technology and cybersecurity; disruptions due to natural disasters, weather and climate change related events; changes in customer and other stakeholder sustainability expectations; changes in taxation regulations; effects of foreign exchange volatility; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which is available on the SEC's website at www. sec.gov, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

™ Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered in US Patent and Trademark Office.

Smith & Nephew logo. (PRNewsFoto/Smith & Nephew) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smith & Nephew plc