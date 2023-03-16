SHINE Technologies' Tracy Radel Among 40 Under 40 Honorees

Vice President of Engineering Recognized as Up-and-Coming Business Leader by 'In Business' Madison Magazine

JANESVILLE, Wis., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINE Technologies, LLC, a next-generation fusion technology company, is proud to announce that Tracy Radel, Vice President of Engineering, has been selected as one of In Business Madison Magazine's 40 Under 40 honorees. The annual award honors the most successful and civic-minded emerging leaders in the Greater Madison, Wisconsin area.

SHINE is a next-generation nuclear technology company, deploying state-of-the-art fusion technology to create a scalable path toward fusion energy. (PRNewsfoto/SHINE Technologies, LLC) (PRNewswire)

In her role, Radel has been an important leader in the building of The Chrysalis, SHINE's large-scale medical isotope production facility in Janesville. In her role, she has served as the design authority of The Chrysalis, where she has been responsible for the design of the facility and serves as one of the primary representatives for interactions with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Her team provides the designs needed for licensing, procurement, installation, testing, and operation of all process equipment.

"Tracy has been a strong leader in our mission to use fusion to deliver life-saving medicine to patients across the United States and around the world," said Greg Piefer, founder and CEO of SHINE. "She has made many important contributions to the technical community over the course of her career, which is still ramping up. She's a key leader in our fusion technology development journey, and while I know she doesn't do it for the recognition, she's truly deserving of this honor. I'm thankful for her efforts and am excited to see what Tracy accomplishes next."

Last month, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued its final Safety Evaluation Report related to the Operating License Application of the production facility. The report concluded that the technical requirements for issuing an operating license have been met. It was a milestone not seen with the NRC in more than 35 years, and a first-ever accomplishment for a growth-stage company like SHINE.

"I'm humbled and honored to be chosen by In Business as part of this year's 40 Under 40 class," Radel said. "While building a nuclear facility as a startup company has been a huge challenge, it has also been extremely rewarding to see our team successfully overcome those challenges and achieve our goals. I look forward to bringing The Chrysalis online and improving patient access to medicine that is used thousands of times every day to diagnose heart disease and cancer."

Radel was recognized for her achievement of being part of the 2023 class during an event held Wednesday, March 15, at the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison.

About SHINE

SHINE deploys its safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly fusion technology in a stepwise approach. Its systems are used to inspect industrial components in aerospace, defense, energy and other sectors. SHINE's proprietary medical isotope production processes are expected to create molybdenum-99 once its medical isotope production facility, The Chrysalis, is operational, and currently create non-carrier-added lutetium-177. These important medicines are used in tens of thousands of daily procedures to diagnose and treat heart disease, late-stage cancer, and other serious illnesses. In the future, SHINE plans to scale its fusion technology to help solve one of energy's toughest hurdles by recycling nuclear waste. Through a purpose-driven and phased approach, SHINE aims to generate fusion power to deliver clean, abundant energy that could transform life on Earth. Learn more at shinefusion.com and follow us @shinefusion

