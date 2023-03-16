MeWe Hires Key Leadership Roles for Marketing and Product Team As Platform Continues to Grow

Former Apple and Disney Marketing Executive Michael Huntsman and Former MerchantWords President Mark Liu Join MeWe

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MeWe, a global, privacy-first social media company that is adopting decentralized technology this year, announced the addition of Michael Huntsman as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Mark Liu as Head of Product. Huntsman will lead new efforts to bring users to the platform and Liu will work to enhance MeWe's product offerings as the social media platform grows and migrates its 20 million users to a decentralized infrastructure in the coming months.

MeWe (PRNewsfoto/MeWe) (PRNewswire)

Huntsman joins MeWe with over twenty years of experience working at the intersection of technology and media, driving strategy and marketing for companies including Apple, Samsung, and 21st Century Fox. Most recently, he was Vice President of Multi-Platform Marketing at The Walt Disney Company, where he promoted their entire brand portfolio including Disney, Marvel, LucasFilms, Pixar, ESPN, ABC, and FX, and developed strategies and campaigns to reach underserved audiences.

Huntsman is joined by Digital Strategist Bella Graham, who brings a background in influencer and events marketing as well as a creative director. By bringing on Graham, Huntsman is making a bet on influencer marketing for MeWe.

"As someone who has worked in tech and media for decades, I am excited to join MeWe," said Michael Huntsman, MeWe Senior Vice President of Marketing. "By protecting the privacy of its users and pioneering new decentralized technology, MeWe is truly one of a kind in the social media space. I know more people are looking for a platform like MeWe and will join as they learn more about the unique value this platform offers."

Liu comes to MeWe with over fifteen years of executive and product management experience with mobile and web products at startups and large companies. As President of MerchantWords, Mark oversaw day-to-day operations and developed new business lines for sales of large-scale transactions with Fortune 100 companies. Liu brings software development experience in building the TigerConnect app, which was featured by the Google Play Store as the Best Android Healthcare Messaging Application, and creating the platform for TrueCar. He brings skills in Blockchain analysis and Ethereum as the company moves its entire platform to a decentralized infrastructure this year.

"The future of social media is decentralized, and I am thrilled to be a part of that with MeWe," said Mark Liu, MeWe Head of Product. "MeWe was founded as a social media company that prioritizes user privacy and control. Our products and offerings will continue to strengthen this commitment and ensure we create a better social media experience for users across the world."

MeWe continues to see user growth and increased interest in social media models that allows users to find their community without giving up their privacy.

About MeWe

MeWe is a social network built to put privacy first and committed to giving users more control over their data and social media experience. The company offers a groundbreaking "Privacy Bill of Rights'' which guarantees users control of their data and news feeds. MeWe allows users to join groups, engage their friends, and puts them in complete control without ads or algorithms. With 20-million users worldwide, and unique features such as the MeWe 2-way camera, MeWe is host to over 600,000 user-driven interest groups. MeWe encourages authentic engagement between users by not manipulating or amplifying content and safeguards its users with strong Terms of Service.

MeWe was named a 2020 Most Innovative Social Media Company by Fast Company and a 2019 Best Entrepreneurial Company in America by Entrepreneur Magazine. In 2016, MeWe was honored as Start-Up of the Year Finalist for "Innovative World Technology" at SXSW.

Contact: press@mewe.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MeWe