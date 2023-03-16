LONGUEVUE CAPITAL INVESTS IN RBW LOGISTICS

LVC Partners with Management to Support Growth of 3PL Platform

NEW ORLEANS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LongueVue Capital ("LVC"), a New Orleans-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Frank Anderson, the President and CEO of RBW Logistics ("RBW" or the "Company"), to recapitalize the business and provide growth capital to fund the Company's expansion throughout the Southeast. Headquartered in Augusta, GA, RBW is a leading provider of warehousing, fulfillment, and related value-added services to a variety of blue-chip customers serving the consumer staples, industrials, and durable goods markets.

Founded in 1954, RBW has grown rapidly over the past decade and today operates 9 facilities in Georgia and South Carolina totaling over 2 million square feet of warehouse space. RBW's 200+ team members are committed to delivering best-in-class service and operations to its blue-chip customer base of global manufacturers.

Frank Anderson, President & CEO of RBW Logistics, commented, "RBW is thrilled to partner with LongueVue Capital. LVC's culture and vision align with those of RBW, and their team brings the right combination of experience, industry knowledge, and strategic resources to support RBW as we rapidly expand while being more innovative in the ways we service our customers. We are excited for the opportunity this creates for the Company."

"The RBW leadership team has created a unique operating environment that provides customers with customized and highly efficient solutions that enhance their supply chains," added Scott McWilliams, LVC's Transportation & Logistics Operating Partner. "I have known Frank and the RBW organization for several decades and have watched Frank and team successfully grow RBW into a regional market leader with strong position within the Southeast market. I am thrilled to partner with such a dynamic team as the Company enters its next chapter of growth."

"LVC is excited to ink a partnership with RBW," commented Ray Jeandron, Managing Partner at LongueVue Capital. "RBW's solution-oriented culture, broad operational capabilities, and depth of value-added services make the Company stand out in the 3PL marketplace. With its Augusta roots and significant operational infrastructure, RBW is poised to become a superregional Southeastern 3PL."

LVC Vice President Austin Rees and Associate Baker Saslow worked alongside Scott McWilliams and Ray Jeandron on the transaction. Abacus Finance provided senior debt financing, and LVC's legal counsel was provided by Norton Rose Fulbright (US) LLP.

