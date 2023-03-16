Introducing Pavise

Bold Science. Unprecedented Results.™

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B.A.I. Biosciences, Inc., a new generation biotech company that creates and commercializes innovative solutions to skin health problems, announces the launch of Pavise: a catalyst for suncare innovation. As inventors of groundbreaking molecular technologies, Pavise is paving a new path with precision-crafted, broad-spectrum UV protection and photoaging defense through proprietary adaptive formulas for all skin tones and skin types.

Pavise products utilize new technologies with first-to-market molecules, such as their patent-protected DiamondCore® Shield Technology, a new class of metal oxides molecules with superior safety, efficacy, and wearability. Pavise scientists harnessed a high-efficiency electron shuttling mechanism to deliver superior and longer wavelength protection from UVA, UVB, and high energy Visible Light. The result is a true DiamondCore® with a unique and uniform molecular size and shape in contrast to other mineral filters, yielding superior light scattering capabilities and a transparent, luxurious finish for all skin types with no white cast. By optimizing for the highest UVA protection which defends your skin's DNA and preserves collagen, Pavise changes the way we experience suncare and prevent photoaging.

Pavise is the brainchild of Sophie Bai, Founder and CEO of B.A.I. Biosciences. When Sophie was 14, she was selected to enroll in the National Science Program. After discovering an anti-aging compound at the age of 16, a minor planet (Planet No. 25045) was named after her, courtesy of NASA and MIT Lincoln Laboratory, in recognition of her scientific accomplishments. Sophie then went on to study chemical engineering, with a focus on biomedical engineering, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and has since invented, co-invented, and patented multiple proprietary molecules to provide cures and treatment for Atopic Dermatitis (eczema,) skin cancer and skin aging. After completing her MBA at Harvard Business School, Sophie founded B.A.I. Biosciences. Her extensive research, as well as her own skincare journey, informed the creation of Pavise.

"I believe there is a tremendous opportunity to innovate in the suncare category," explains Sophie. "One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. With the launch of Pavise, consumers will have access to comprehensive protection, universally transparent coverage, and an unprecedented shield from the effects of photoaging, which is responsible for more than 80% of skin aging. I'm excited to change everyone's relationship with suncare for the better. Skincare is healthcare. No one should be left behind."

Visit www.pavise.com to discover the launch collection. Available for preorder today and for purchase on March 23, 2023.

B.A.I. Biosciences, Inc. is supported by the Blavatnik Fellowship in Life Sciences Entrepreneurship at Harvard University, The Engine by MIT, and Massachusetts Life Sciences Center. Its Scientific Advisory Board is comprised of some of the greatest minds in science, including Dr. Robert "Bob" Langer, Dr. Barbara Gilchrest, Dr. Haifan Lin, and Dr. Alok Tewari. It has received investments from JAY-Z, Jay Brown and Larry Marcus' Marcy Venture Partners and former Allergan Chairman and CEO Brent Saunders.

