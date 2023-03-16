Greenbrier to host Investor Day in April

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in New York, NY. During the event, Lorie L. Tekorius, Greenbrier's Chief Executive Officer and President, and other executives will address the company's business strategy, leading market position and unique value proposition, as well as outline its future growth plans.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. Institutional investors wishing to attend may register by sending an email to gbx@roseandco.com. Webcast registration details are available at Greenbrier's investor relations website at investors.gbrx.com. A live webcast of the Investor Day, including presentation materials, will be accessible through Greenbrier's website. A replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentations.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our maintenance services business unit. Greenbrier manages 408,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. GBX Leasing (GBXL) is a special purpose subsidiary that owns and manages a portfolio of leased railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. GBXL and Greenbrier own a lease fleet of approximately 14,100 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

View original content:

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.