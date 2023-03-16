Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti propose Ghana JV to create Africa's largest gold mine

Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:49 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

JOHANNESBURG, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti ("The Parties") have agreed the key terms of a proposed joint venture in Ghana between Gold Fields' Tarkwa and AngloGold Ashanti's neighbouring Iduapriem mines (the "Proposed Joint Venture").

