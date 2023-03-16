GENESIS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE SALES

Availability of Genesis electric vehicles expanded to 15 states.

Newly added states include Louisiana , Maryland , Massachusetts , Texas , Virginia , and Wisconsin .

Genesis to deliver all-electric lineup by 2030.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis Motor America announced an expansion of electric vehicle sales in the United States. The brand's EV lineup is now available at select retailers in 15 states. This is another significant step as Genesis moves closer to its commitment for a more sustainable future, with the brand committing to delivering an all-electric lineup by 2030. Customers should contact their local retailer and visit www.genesis.com for more details.

The GV60 SUV, the Electrified GV70 SUV, and the Electrified G80 executive sedan are now available at select retailers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

"This expansion of EV sales in the United States marks a significant milestone in our journey towards an all-electric lineup by 2030," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "We are pleased to now be offering our award-winning lineup of electric vehicles to a much broader audience of American customers."

Genesis Motor America, in collaboration with Electrify America, offers three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchasei. Owners of the 2023 GV60, the 2023 Electrified GV70, and the 2023 Electrified G80 have access to hyper-fast charging on Electrify America's coast-to-coast charging network and can seamlessly locate and access charging stations while on the road via the Genesis Connected Services and Electrify America mobile apps.

Customers can discover more about the availability of the Genesis GV60, the Electrified GV70, and the Electrified G80 by contacting their local Genesis retailer and by visiting www.genesis.com.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

i Available on new model year 2023 GV60, Electrified GV70 and Electrified G80 vehicles purchased from an authorized U.S.-based (excluding Alaska) Genesis retailer. Three years of 30-minute complimentary DC fast charging sessions begin upon vehicle purchase. Complimentary charging time does not include any idle fees and their associated or applicable taxes assessed at the charging station. You will be responsible for paying such fees through your account if you incur them during a charging session. There is a 60-minute waiting period between eligible charging sessions, and the promotion benefits will not apply to a charging session initiated within this period. Non-transferable. Not available for commercial use, such as ride-hailing and ridesharing. Requires Electrify America app, account, enrollment in 2023 GV60, Electrified GV70 or Electrified G80 Charging Plan, and acceptance of Terms of Use. After user-initiated charge session stop or vehicle reaches full charge or charging otherwise stops, and 10-minute grace period, idle fees and applicable taxes will apply, and user is responsible. Electrify America charging stations are only available in the continental U.S.

