Creators Dulma Altan, Ben Burns, and Konstantinos Synodinos to Speak at Teachable's Annual Creator Economy Summit

The two-day, virtual event will equip creators and entrepreneurs with actionable strategies to find sustainable growth in today's creator economy

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachable, the leading platform for creators to grow their online business with knowledge products, today announced the speaker lineup and agenda highlights for its Create the Future Summit, held virtually from March 21-22. The two-day event will root its programming in Teachable's foremost belief: sharing knowledge is the key for creators to unlock deeper audience engagement and generate sustainable revenue growth—today and in the years to come.

Teachable's free summit will be held virtually from March 21-22. (PRNewswire)

Creators and entrepreneurs are no strangers to flighty trends on how to best engage their audiences and scale their businesses. As we look to the future, it is clear creators are seeking more reliable ways to generate revenue and get paid directly by their communities. Timeless in nature, knowledge-based products meet this need head on. From online courses to coaching to digital downloads—podcasts, ebooks, how-to guides, and more—creators can easily share their valuable expertise on their own terms.

Teachable's free summit will arm creators with the insights, inspiration, and tools they need to create meaningful knowledge-based content that engages their audiences, diversifies their revenue streams, and builds businesses that last. Key sessions will cover topics such as: "The Future of Online Business," "The Creator's Guide to Building a Team," "Authenticity in Content Creation," and much more. Notable speakers include:

Dulma Altan , TikTok creator behind @iamdulma ("TikTok B-School for Women")

Ben Burns , Chief Operating Officer at The Futur

Konstantinos Synodinos, Founder of Simply Digital

To learn more about the summit and view the agenda, please visit: summit.teachable.com. For more information on Teachable, visit teachable.com.

About Teachable

Teachable is the leading platform for creators to grow their online business with knowledge products. From online courses to coaching to digital downloads, creators can seamlessly build best-in-class learning experiences, connect with audiences around the world, and maximize their earning potential. Most importantly, Teachable ensures creators maintain full ownership over every aspect of their unique brand and community. Tens of thousands of creators use Teachable to share their knowledge with 46+ million students around the world. To learn more, visit teachable.com.

